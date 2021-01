Horizon Zero Dawn: morto Mike Nash, il Lead Principle Designer del kolossal PS4 e PC

I am sharing here some never-seen designs Mike created from 2015 and part of 2016 when I hired him. I think it would be nice if he is remembered for his incredible work and I thought people would enjoy seeing some stunning designs of his. This was all sculpted manually in ZBrush pic.twitter.com/7lp7e6PTRx

For those who did not know, Mike created many iconic designs during his career. I.e. he is the one who designed some of the most famous #HorizonZeroDawn mech creatures. These are ZBrush sculpts as well.



It's truly saddening to know someone so talented passed away so young. pic.twitter.com/xwCatvEwek