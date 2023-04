Humble Choice: Death Stranding Director's Cut tra i giochi di aprile? Pare proprio di sì

Obviously, yesterday's tweet was a joke, but this one is not



EXCLUSIVE



April 2023 Humble Choice Headliners:

🔹Death Stranding Director's Cut

🔹Aliens: Fireteam Elite

🔹Rollerdrome



⌛️April 4th - May 2nd, 2023#HumbleBundle pic.twitter.com/FA3YrY2B1l