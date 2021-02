Hundred Days ha una data d'uscita: il simulatore di produttore di vino arriva dall'Italia

Happy to announce that #HundredDays will be released on May 13th on #Steam and #GoogleStadia 🍾🥳 Join us during the #SteamGameFestival and try out the new demo 🎮🍷



Download and Wishlist: https://t.co/8XbIPhxiyb



Join us on #Discord: https://t.co/6LmnOOm2PU pic.twitter.com/BIHuBSA3wY