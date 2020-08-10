Da Hyper Scape a Troy Total War Saga: giochi della settimana su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch

Il mese di agosto ci accompagna in una nuova settimana videoludica, pronta a portare con sé una vasta selezione di nuove uscite per PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

Tra le novità più attese spicca l'interessante battle royale targato Ubisoft: come confermato dal recente trailer di Hyper Scape, il free to play è infatti pronto ad approdare sul mercato in data martedì 11 agosto. Il medesimo giorno, avrà inizio la Stagione 1 del titolo multiplayer. Spazio inoltre anche per moltissime produzioni indipendenti, tra le quali possiamo citare il puzzle platform Eternal Hope, un'avventura all'insegna dell'amore, che vanta tra le fonti d'ispirazione le opere dello Studio Ghibli.



Di seguito, trovate la rassegna integrale delle nuove uscite della settimana:

Lunedì 10 Agosto

Twist&Bounce | Switch

Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac

Mecha Destruction | PC

Toy Tanks | PC

Mealmates | PC, Mac

Infernal Radiation | PC

Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac

Martedì 11 Agosto

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch

Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC

Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One

Southern Cross Battle Force | PC

Find The Letter | PC

Dungeon Throne | PC

Astral Towers | PC

Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC

Drag | PC

Mercoledì 12 Agosto

Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch

Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One

Volta-X | Switch, PC

Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch

Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One

Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac

Rubicon | PC

Fight With Love - deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac

Popup Dungeon | PC

Autoland | PC

Eternal Hope | PC

Giovedì 13 Agosto

Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac

Ever Forward | PC

Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Faeria | Xbox One, Switch

Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One

Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dying Light: Hellraid | PC

Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One

Zero Strain | Switch

Kill It With Fire | PC

Double Kick Heroes | Switch

Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch

Big Dipper | Switch

Pool Pro GOLD | Switch

We Are Doomed | Switch

Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch

For The People | PC, Mac

ZAAM | PC

The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac

The Square Key | PC

RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC

Kebab House | PC

Gurobu | PC

Venerdì 14 Agosto

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One

Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One

Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One

Eastern Exorcist | PC

Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch

The Explorer of Night | Xbox One

Bite The Bullet | Xbox One

Prehistoric Dude | Switch

Cooking Simulator | Xbox One

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Ramageddon | Switch

Regina & Mac | Switch

Roll The World | PC

Tetron | PC

Claw Crane Company | PC

The Owl Quest | PC

Antarctica 88 | PC

Huh? And The Adventures of Something... | PC

Saturday, August 15

Puzzle Angry Cat | PC

Grude! Jump n Run | PC

Sunday, August 16

Clowns | PC

Cosa siete curiosi di poter testare con mano?