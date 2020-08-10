Da Hyper Scape a Troy Total War Saga: giochi della settimana su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch
Il mese di agosto ci accompagna in una nuova settimana videoludica, pronta a portare con sé una vasta selezione di nuove uscite per PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.
Tra le novità più attese spicca l'interessante battle royale targato Ubisoft: come confermato dal recente trailer di Hyper Scape, il free to play è infatti pronto ad approdare sul mercato in data martedì 11 agosto. Il medesimo giorno, avrà inizio la Stagione 1 del titolo multiplayer. Spazio inoltre anche per moltissime produzioni indipendenti, tra le quali possiamo citare il puzzle platform Eternal Hope, un'avventura all'insegna dell'amore, che vanta tra le fonti d'ispirazione le opere dello Studio Ghibli.
Di seguito, trovate la rassegna integrale delle nuove uscite della settimana:
Lunedì 10 Agosto
- Twist&Bounce | Switch
- Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac
- Mecha Destruction | PC
- Toy Tanks | PC
- Mealmates | PC, Mac
- Infernal Radiation | PC
- Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac
Martedì 11 Agosto
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch
- Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC
- Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One
- Southern Cross Battle Force | PC
- Find The Letter | PC
- Dungeon Throne | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC
- Drag | PC
Mercoledì 12 Agosto
- Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch
- Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One
- Volta-X | Switch, PC
- Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch
- Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One
- Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac
- Rubicon | PC
- Fight With Love - deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac
- Popup Dungeon | PC
- Autoland | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
Giovedì 13 Agosto
- Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac
- Ever Forward | PC
- Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Faeria | Xbox One, Switch
- Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One
- Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PC
- Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One
- Zero Strain | Switch
- Kill It With Fire | PC
- Double Kick Heroes | Switch
- Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch
- Big Dipper | Switch
- Pool Pro GOLD | Switch
- We Are Doomed | Switch
- Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch
- For The People | PC, Mac
- ZAAM | PC
- The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac
- The Square Key | PC
- RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC
- Kebab House | PC
- Gurobu | PC
Venerdì 14 Agosto
- Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One
- Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One
- Eastern Exorcist | PC
- Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch
- The Explorer of Night | Xbox One
- Bite The Bullet | Xbox One
- Prehistoric Dude | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Xbox One
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Ramageddon | Switch
- Regina & Mac | Switch
- Roll The World | PC
- Tetron | PC
- Claw Crane Company | PC
- The Owl Quest | PC
- Antarctica 88 | PC
- Huh? And The Adventures of Something... | PC
Saturday, August 15
- Puzzle Angry Cat | PC
- Grude! Jump n Run | PC
Sunday, August 16
- Clowns | PC
