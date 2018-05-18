Hyrule Warriors, Little Nightmares e Battle Chasers fra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Anche questa settimana Nintendo ha aggiornato il suo store digitale con una serie di interessanti novità. Fra gli ultimi arrivi, vi segnaliamo Little Nightmares Complete Edition, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, The Banner Saga e Battle Chasers: Nightwar.
Nintendo Switch – Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo Baseball Stars Professional – €6.99
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – €39.99
- Fairune Collection – €9.99
- Fox n Forests – €19.99
- Framed Collection – €9.99
- Henry the Hamster Handler – €2.89
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – €59.99
- Ice Cream Surfer – €8.00
- Invisiballs – €9.19
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition – €34.99
- Never Stop – €4.99
- SilverStarChess – €5.99
- Splitter Critters – €5.49
- The Adventures of Elena Temple – €4.99
- The Banner Saga – €19.99
- The Mystery of the Hudson Case – €4.40
- The Pinball Arcade – free
- White Night – €14.99
- Wizard of Legend – €15.99
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – €24.99
Nintendo Switch - Preordini
- Atomine – €8.99 fino al 25 maggio; prezzo di listino €.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – €39.99
- Lost Sea – €8.99 fino al 7 giugno; prezzo di listino €9.99
- Sushi Striker – €49.99
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Urban Trial Playground
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Limited Edition Cars Pack #2 – free
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Mclaren 570S GT4 Pack – €2.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Super Cars Pack – €3.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Super Car Pagani Zonda Cinque – €1.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Super Car Mazzanti Evantra – €1.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Super Car W Motors Lykan Hypersport – €1.99
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Limited Edition Cars Pack #2 – Alpha Romeo 4C Italian Pike – free
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Limited Edition Cars Pack #2 – Lotus Exige S English Racing – free
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Mclaren 570S GT4 Orange – free
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Mclaren 570S GT4 Black – free
- Gear.Club Unlimited – Mclaren 570S GT4 White – free
- Pix-a-Pix Deluxe – Mixed Puzzles 5 – free
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Large Puzzles 5 – €1.99
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom: +4 save slots – €3.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Gottlieb Table Pack 1 – €9.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Gottlieb Table Pack 2 – €9.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Gottlieb Table Pack 3 – €8.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Gottlieb EM Table Pack – €8.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Stern Table Pack 1 – €19.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Stern Table Pack 2 – €19.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Alvin G. & Co Table Pack – €7.99
- The Pinball Arcade: Doctor Who: Master of Time – €4.89
- Block-a-Pix Color – €7.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – €39.99
3DS - DLC
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Training Day – €1.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – More nad More – €1.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Macca Rain – €1.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Forma Search X – €1.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Sub App 4-Pack – €6.99
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Strike Team Support Pack – free
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Growth Vest – free
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Fortune Vest – free
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Demon Slayer Pack – free
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – Safe Journey Pack – free
3DS - Temi
- SmileyWorld Denim Badge 01 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Denim Badge 02 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Patchtastic 01 – €1.49
- SmileyWorld Patchtastic 02 – €1.49
Cosa ne pensate delle novità del Nintendo eShop? Presso questo indirizzo trovate la lista completa dei titoli usciti la scorsa settimana.