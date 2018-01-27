I 50 migliori giochi del 2017 secondo Game Informer

Everyeye.it

Esattamente come ha già accaduto in passato, Game Informer ha pubblicato una lista con quelli che la redazione reputa i migliori titoli usciti nel corso del 2017.

Tenete ben presente che non si tratta di una classifica, ma di una lista ordinata per data d'uscita. Ce n'è davvero per tutti i gusti: ci sono gli immancabili Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn, NieR: Automata e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, già apparsi in quasi tutte le altre liste di questo tipo, e anche titoli indie come Nex Machina, Thimbleweed Park e Little Nightmares.

Ecco a voi:

  • Resident Evil 7
  • Yakuza 0
  • Nioh
  • For Honor
  • Night in the Woods
  • NieR: Automata
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Persona 5
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Little Nightmares
  • Prey
  • Injustice 2
  • Path of Exile: Fall of Oriath
  • Dirt 4
  • Nex Machina
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
  • Splatoon 2
  • Fortnite
  • Pyre
  • Slime Rancher
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Destiny 2
  • Divinity: Original Sin II
  • Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
  • Sonic Mania
  • Metroid: Samus Returns
  • NBA 2K18
  • Heat Signature
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Golf Story
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • Cuphead
  • FIFA 18
  • Middle-Earth: L'Ombra della Guerra
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • South Park: Scontri Di-Retti
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Come vi sembrano i titoli scelti dalla redazione? C'è qualche titolo che, secondo voi, avrebbe meritato di essere presente?

FONTE: Nintendo Everything
