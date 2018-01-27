I 50 migliori giochi del 2017 secondo Game Informer

Tenete ben presente che non si tratta di una classifica, ma di una lista ordinata per data d'uscita. Ce n'è davvero per tutti i gusti: ci sono gli immancabili Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn, NieR: Automata e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, già apparsi in quasi tutte le altre liste di questo tipo, e anche titoli indie come Nex Machina, Thimbleweed Park e Little Nightmares.
Ecco a voi:
- Resident Evil 7
- Yakuza 0
- Nioh
- For Honor
- Night in the Woods
- NieR: Automata
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Thimbleweed Park
- Persona 5
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Little Nightmares
- Prey
- Injustice 2
- Path of Exile: Fall of Oriath
- Dirt 4
- Nex Machina
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
- Splatoon 2
- Fortnite
- Pyre
- Slime Rancher
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Nidhogg 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Destiny 2
- Divinity: Original Sin II
- Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
- Sonic Mania
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- NBA 2K18
- Heat Signature
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Golf Story
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Cuphead
- FIFA 18
- Middle-Earth: L'Ombra della Guerra
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- South Park: Scontri Di-Retti
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Call of Duty: WWII
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Come vi sembrano i titoli scelti dalla redazione? C'è qualche titolo che, secondo voi, avrebbe meritato di essere presente?
