I dev giapponesi votano i migliori 100 giochi del 2017: Zelda Breath of the Wild è primo

L'ultimo numero del celebre magazine giapponese Famitsu include la lista dei migliori 100 giochi dell'anno secondo gli sviluppatori giapponesi. Non fa per nulla scalpore l'ennesimo primo posto di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , immediatamente seguito da Dragon Quest XI e NieR: Automata che vanno a completare il podio.

Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco dei 100 videogiochi più votati dagli sviluppatori giapponesi:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest XI NieR: Automata Splatoon 2 Super Mario Odyssey Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds Monster Hunter XX Animal Crossing Pocket Camp SNES Classic Mini Undertale Overcooked Fate/Grand Order Granblue Fantasy The Great Ace Attorney 2 Azur Lane ARMS Assassin’s Creed Origins Tekken 7 Yakuza Kiwami 2 NiOh Earth Defense Force 5 The Idolmaster Million Live!: Theater Days Horion Zero Dawn Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Dissidia Final Fantasy Minecraft Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gravity Rush 2 A3! Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Friday the 13th: the Game Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony City Shrouded in Shadows ARK: Survival Evolved LINE Pokopoko Gran Turismo Sport Seiken Densetsu Collection Dragon Quest X Online Farpoint Overwatch Sonic Forces Xenoblade Chronicles 2 World of Tanks (for consoles) For Honor Galaga Wars Super Mario Run Final Fantasy XIV Seventh Rebirth Million Onion Hotel Puzzles & Dragons Fire Emblem Warriors Fantasy Earth Zero Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey Redux Cuphead The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage Superhot VR Arcade Archives Super Mario Brothers Clash of Clans Bundle! Girls band party! The Last of Us Remastered Fallout 4 Pokémon Sun and Moon Lineage 2 Revolution The Last Guardian Everwing War Thunder What Remains of Edith Finch Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary INSIDE Destiny’s Child One Piece: Treasure Cruise Stand My Heroes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Threes! Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Clash Royale Super Bomberman R KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ Resident Evil 4 ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Legend: Fight of Fate Battle Garegga Rev. 2016 .hack//G.U. Last Recode Boku no Neko Dragon Quest of the Stars 7 Days to Die Dobutsu Tower Battle Dragon’s Dogma Online Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Get Even Pictologica Final Fantasy Hey! Pikmin Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Mobius Final Fantasy SINoALICE Forza Motorsport 7 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Il sondaggio è stato condotto coinvolgendo non solo sviluppatori, ma anche attori, doppiatori e altre personalità dell'industria. La lista, inoltre, presenta stranamente alcune scelte anacronistiche, dal momento che include giochi non usciti quest'anno: se giustificato in parte per i titoli online, il fatto non si spiega con certezza prendendo in esame titoli single player come Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro o Fallout 4. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Siete d'accordo con le scelte prese dagli sviluppatori giapponesi?