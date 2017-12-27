I dev giapponesi votano i migliori 100 giochi del 2017: Zelda Breath of the Wild è primo

Everyeye.it

L'ultimo numero del celebre magazine giapponese Famitsu include la lista dei migliori 100 giochi dell'anno secondo gli sviluppatori giapponesi. Non fa per nulla scalpore l'ennesimo primo posto di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, immediatamente seguito da Dragon Quest XI e NieR: Automata che vanno a completare il podio.

Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco dei 100 videogiochi più votati dagli sviluppatori giapponesi:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. NieR: Automata
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Super Mario Odyssey
  6. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  7. Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds
  8. Monster Hunter XX
  9. Animal Crossing Pocket Camp
  10. SNES Classic Mini
  11. Undertale
  12. Overcooked
  13. Fate/Grand Order
  14. Granblue Fantasy
  15. The Great Ace Attorney 2
  16. Azur Lane
  17. ARMS
  18. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  19. Tekken 7
  20. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  21. NiOh
  22. Earth Defense Force 5
  23. The Idolmaster Million Live!: Theater Days
  24. Horion Zero Dawn
  25. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  26. Dissidia Final Fantasy
  27. Minecraft
  28. Call of Duty: WWII
  29. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  30. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi
  31. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  32. Gravity Rush 2
  33. A3!
  34. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  35. Friday the 13th: the Game
  36. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  37. City Shrouded in Shadows
  38. ARK: Survival Evolved
  39. LINE Pokopoko
  40. Gran Turismo Sport
  41. Seiken Densetsu Collection
  42. Dragon Quest X Online
  43. Farpoint
  44. Overwatch
  45. Sonic Forces
  46. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  47. World of Tanks (for consoles)
  48. For Honor
  49. Galaga Wars
  50. Super Mario Run
  51. Final Fantasy XIV
  52. Seventh Rebirth
  53. Million Onion Hotel
  54. Puzzles & Dragons
  55. Fire Emblem Warriors
  56. Fantasy Earth Zero
  57. Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey Redux
  58. Cuphead
  59. The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage
  60. Superhot VR
  61. Arcade Archives Super Mario Brothers
  62. Clash of Clans
  63. Bundle! Girls band party!
  64. The Last of Us Remastered
  65. Fallout 4
  66. Pokémon Sun and Moon
  67. Lineage 2 Revolution
  68. The Last Guardian
  69. Everwing
  70. War Thunder
  71. What Remains of Edith Finch
  72. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
  73. INSIDE
  74. Destiny’s Child
  75. One Piece: Treasure Cruise
  76. Stand My Heroes
  77. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  78. Threes!
  79. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  80. Clash Royale
  81. Super Bomberman R
  82. KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ
  83. Resident Evil 4
  84. ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Legend: Fight of Fate
  85. Battle Garegga Rev. 2016
  86. .hack//G.U. Last Recode
  87. Boku no Neko
  88. Dragon Quest of the Stars
  89. 7 Days to Die
  90. Dobutsu Tower Battle
  91. Dragon’s Dogma Online
  92. Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy
  93. Get Even
  94. Pictologica Final Fantasy
  95. Hey! Pikmin
  96. Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
  97. Mobius Final Fantasy
  98. SINoALICE
  99. Forza Motorsport 7
  100. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Il sondaggio è stato condotto coinvolgendo non solo sviluppatori, ma anche attori, doppiatori e altre personalità dell'industria. La lista, inoltre, presenta stranamente alcune scelte anacronistiche, dal momento che include giochi non usciti quest'anno: se giustificato in parte per i titoli online, il fatto non si spiega con certezza prendendo in esame titoli single player come Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro o Fallout 4. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Siete d'accordo con le scelte prese dagli sviluppatori giapponesi?

FONTE: Dualshockers
