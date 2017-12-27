I dev giapponesi votano i migliori 100 giochi del 2017: Zelda Breath of the Wild è primo

Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco dei 100 videogiochi più votati dagli sviluppatori giapponesi:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Quest XI
- NieR: Automata
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds
- Monster Hunter XX
- Animal Crossing Pocket Camp
- SNES Classic Mini
- Undertale
- Overcooked
- Fate/Grand Order
- Granblue Fantasy
- The Great Ace Attorney 2
- Azur Lane
- ARMS
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Tekken 7
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- NiOh
- Earth Defense Force 5
- The Idolmaster Million Live!: Theater Days
- Horion Zero Dawn
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Dissidia Final Fantasy
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- A3!
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Friday the 13th: the Game
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- City Shrouded in Shadows
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- LINE Pokopoko
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Seiken Densetsu Collection
- Dragon Quest X Online
- Farpoint
- Overwatch
- Sonic Forces
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- World of Tanks (for consoles)
- For Honor
- Galaga Wars
- Super Mario Run
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Seventh Rebirth
- Million Onion Hotel
- Puzzles & Dragons
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Fantasy Earth Zero
- Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey Redux
- Cuphead
- The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage
- Superhot VR
- Arcade Archives Super Mario Brothers
- Clash of Clans
- Bundle! Girls band party!
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Fallout 4
- Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Lineage 2 Revolution
- The Last Guardian
- Everwing
- War Thunder
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
- INSIDE
- Destiny’s Child
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise
- Stand My Heroes
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Threes!
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Clash Royale
- Super Bomberman R
- KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ
- Resident Evil 4
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Legend: Fight of Fate
- Battle Garegga Rev. 2016
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- Boku no Neko
- Dragon Quest of the Stars
- 7 Days to Die
- Dobutsu Tower Battle
- Dragon’s Dogma Online
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy
- Get Even
- Pictologica Final Fantasy
- Hey! Pikmin
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Mobius Final Fantasy
- SINoALICE
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Il sondaggio è stato condotto coinvolgendo non solo sviluppatori, ma anche attori, doppiatori e altre personalità dell'industria. La lista, inoltre, presenta stranamente alcune scelte anacronistiche, dal momento che include giochi non usciti quest'anno: se giustificato in parte per i titoli online, il fatto non si spiega con certezza prendendo in esame titoli single player come Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro o Fallout 4. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Siete d'accordo con le scelte prese dagli sviluppatori giapponesi?