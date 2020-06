IGN USA nella bufera: accuse di fake news e favoritismi da ex-redattori

I remember once being told I couldn’t make fun of Rockstar games in videos because they wouldn’t give us copies of their games if we did. I didn’t even work in reviews or editorial. I didn’t even do a podcast. My entire job was just jokes. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 23, 2020

Solidarity with my IGN coworkers who endured emotional terror from Tal Blevins and Steve Butts. In my time from 2012 to 2016, I felt taken advantage of, exploited and manipulated, and afraid for my job at nearly every turn. And I was one of the "lucky" ones working for them. — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) June 23, 2020

I wasn't going to say anything because I'm afraid but fuck it. It took me years to recover from the abuse I endured at IGN. I've posted about just one incident but working under Steve Butts and Tal Blevins was an unparalleled experience in being bullied and belittled. — Kallie Plagge (@inkydojikko) June 23, 2020

Wow, dude. Not gonna lie... I was angry for a long time about this. I appreciate you putting the truth out there. Please know I don’t hold a grudge and wish you the best. Sorry for what you went through. https://t.co/NEX1qv5akK — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 23, 2020