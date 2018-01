Il 2017 è stato il miglior anno di PlayStation 4 con oltre 20 milioni di console vendute

PlayStation 4 has now sold through 73.6 million PlayStation 4's as of December 31st 2017. A total of 20.2 million units were sold in 2017. Total software sales is now 645 million. A total of 243.9 million units of software were sold in 2017. https://t.co/UzQ5LoS7JD pic.twitter.com/0wwtw5Qp96

Here is a chart which shows annual hardware sell through for the PlayStation 4.



As you can see, 2017 is currently the peak year for PlayStation 4 sales. This is due to continued sell through of PS4 at lower price points and additional sales of PS4 Pro. pic.twitter.com/R2tSxisPoZ