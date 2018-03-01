Il DLC Anime Music Pack è disponibile per Dragon Ball FighterZ e DB Xenoverse 2

L'Anime Music Pack è ora in vendita al prezzo di 14.99 euro, il DLC include le seguenti canzoni:
- Mystical Adventure!
- I’ll Give You Romance
- Cha-La Head-Cha-La
- We Gotta Power
- Come Out, Incredible Zenkai Power!
- We Were Angels
- Bit by Bit, You’re Charming My Heart
- Prologue & Subtitle (Dragon Ball Z)
- A New Hero is Born (Dragon Ball Z)
- Solid State Scouter (Dragon Ball Z)
- The Fearsome Ginyu Special Force (Dragon Ball Z)
Nelle scorse ore, Bandai Namco ha pubblicato anche l'Extra Pack 2 e un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito per Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 mentre a marzo arriveranno numerosi update per Dragon Ball FighterZ.
