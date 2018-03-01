Everyeye.it

  4. Il DLC Anime Music Pack è disponibile per Dragon Ball FighterZ e DB Xenoverse 2

Bandai Namco Games ha annunciato la disponibilità dell'Anime Music Pack per Dragon Ball FighterZ e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Questo pacchetto include undici brani musicali tratti dalle serie animate Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball e Dragon Ball GT.

L'Anime Music Pack è ora in vendita al prezzo di 14.99 euro, il DLC include le seguenti canzoni:

  • Mystical Adventure!
  • I’ll Give You Romance
  • Cha-La Head-Cha-La
  • We Gotta Power
  • Come Out, Incredible Zenkai Power!
  • We Were Angels
  • Bit by Bit, You’re Charming My Heart
  • Prologue & Subtitle (Dragon Ball Z)
  • A New Hero is Born (Dragon Ball Z)
  • Solid State Scouter (Dragon Ball Z)
  • The Fearsome Ginyu Special Force (Dragon Ball Z)

Nelle scorse ore, Bandai Namco ha pubblicato anche l'Extra Pack 2 e un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito per Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 mentre a marzo arriveranno numerosi update per Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 25/01/2018
  • PS4 : 25/01/2018
  • Xbox One : 25/01/2018
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 2D
  • Sviluppatore: Arc System Works
  • Publisher: Bandai Namco Games
  • Pegi: 12+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
