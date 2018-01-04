Il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con i Saldi di Capodanno e altre novità

Il nuovo aggiornamento deloltre a portare alcune interessanti novità su, introduce anche i, che ci propongono diversi sconti sui titoli disponibili sull'ibrida della Grande N, Wii U e 3DS.

Di seguito, potete consultare l'elenco completo delle novità:

Nintendo Switch - Giochi



ACA NeoGeo King of the Monsters - €6.99

Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing - €7.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe - €7.99



Nintendo Switch - Pre-Order



The Escapists 2 - €19.99



Nintendo Switch - DLC



NBA Playgrounds - Unlock Roster - €9.99

NBA Playgrounds - Hot N Frosty - €9.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe: Pic-a-Pix Color - €3.99

Fra le offerte più interessanti dei Saldi di Capodanno, per quanto riguarda Switch troviamo NBA Playgrounds - Enhanced Edition a 9.99 euro (invece che 19.99 euro), 1-2 Switch a 34.99 euro (invece che 49.99 euro), ARMS a 47,99 euro (invece che 59.99 euro). Passando a Wii U, segnaliamo Mario Kart 8 a 29.99 euro (invece che 59.99 euro), The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD a 17.49 euro (invece che 24.99 euro) e Super Mario Maker a 19.99 euro (invece che 39.99 euro). Per finire, le promozioni 3DS includono Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia a 31.49 euro (invece che 44.99 euro), Metroid: Samus Returns a 31.49 euro (invece che 44.99 euro), Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo a 27.99 euro (invece che 39.99 euro) e The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds a 13.99 euro (invece che 19.99 euro). Per la lista completa delle offerte, rimandiamo al Nintendo eShop.