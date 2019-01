Il presidente di Nintendo parla di giochi mobile, eSport e Super Smash Bros Ultimate

1) Japanese daily Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun released a (very short) interview with Nintendo president Furukawa today. He says Smash Bros sales passed 5 million globally in week 1. Says Switch is the home console seeing the fastest software sales so far in Nintendo's history.

3) Reconfirms he sees smartphone gaming as a pillar of earnings.



Says he wants to land smartphone hits and publish multiple apps across multiple fields. (Comment: Not really clear what he means.)



Interview closes with some not so interesting points on DeNA, eSports etc.



