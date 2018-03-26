Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 ancora al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con a seguire, tutti in versione PlayStation 4. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (26 marzo 2016)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Romacing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3 per Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler e Shin Megami Tensei V:

[PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 800 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 607 voti [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 417 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 285 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 – 283 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 249 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 231 voti [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 226 voti [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 223 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 211 voti [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 208 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero – 201 voti [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 199 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 193 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 186 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 183 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 162 voti [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 158 voti [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 156 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 148 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 140 voti [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 131 voti [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 129 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 122 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 121 voti [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 118 voti [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 111 voti [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 110 voti [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 109 voti [PS4] SoulCalibur VI – 101 voti

La classifica si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Mario Tennis Aces e SoulCalibur VI. Da notare la presenza di Far Cry 5 nella Top 30, unico gioco occidentale presente in elenco.