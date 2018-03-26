Everyeye.it

Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 ancora al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy VII Remake è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con a seguire Kingdom Hearts III e Super Robot Wars X, tutti in versione PlayStation 4. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (26 marzo 2016)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Romacing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3 per Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler e Shin Megami Tensei V:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 800 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 607 voti
  3. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 417 voti
  4. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 285 voti
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 283 voti
  6. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 249 voti
  7. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 231 voti
  8. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 226 voti
  9. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 223 voti
  10. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 211 voti
  11. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 208 voti
  12. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 201 voti
  13. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 199 voti
  14. [PS4] Code Vein – 193 voti
  15. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 186 voti
  16. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 183 voti
  17. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 162 voti
  18. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 158 voti
  19. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 156 voti
  20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 148 voti
  21. [PSP] Ushiro – 140 voti
  22. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 131 voti
  23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 129 voti
  24. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 122 voti
  25. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 121 voti
  26. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 118 voti
  27. [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 111 voti
  28. [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 110 voti
  29. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 109 voti
  30. [PS4] SoulCalibur VI – 101 voti

La classifica si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Mario Tennis Aces e SoulCalibur VI. Da notare la presenza di Far Cry 5 nella Top 30, unico gioco occidentale presente in elenco.

