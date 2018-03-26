Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 ancora al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (26 marzo 2016)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Romacing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3 per Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler e Shin Megami Tensei V:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 800 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 607 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 417 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 285 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 283 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 249 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 231 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 226 voti
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 223 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 211 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 208 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 201 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 199 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 193 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 186 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 183 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 162 voti
- [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 158 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 156 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 148 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 140 voti
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 131 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 129 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 122 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 121 voti
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 118 voti
- [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 111 voti
- [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 110 voti
- [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 109 voti
- [PS4] SoulCalibur VI – 101 voti
La classifica si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Mario Tennis Aces e SoulCalibur VI. Da notare la presenza di Far Cry 5 nella Top 30, unico gioco occidentale presente in elenco.
