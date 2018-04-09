Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 continua a dominare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts III guidano la Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguiti da Romancing SaGa 3, per un podio totalmente occupato da giochi targati Square-Enix.

Famitsu Most Wanted (9 aprile 2018)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Persona Q2, Shin Megami Tensei V, Zanki Zero, Bayonetta 3 e Code Vein:

[PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 933 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 - 713 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 358 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 - 323 voti [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler - 321 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V - 304 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero - 281 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 273 voti [PS4] Code Vein - 246 voti [PS4] Death end reQuest - 217 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga - 199 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem - 188 voti [PS4] Catherine Full Body - 179 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 176 voti [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 - 170 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 169 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 165 voti [PS4] Metal Max Xeno - 154 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 147 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 145 voti [PS4] New Gundam Breaker - 137 voti [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night - 136 voti [PS4] Soulcalibur VI - 134 voti [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince - 127 voti PSV] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night - 125 voti [NSW] Super Smash Bros - 115 voti [PSV] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night - 112 voti [PS4] Caligula Overdose - 101 voti [PSP] Ushiro - 100 voti [PS4] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night - 99 voti

La classifica si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Ushiro per PSP e Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night.