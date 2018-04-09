Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 continua a dominare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts III guidano la Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguiti da Romancing SaGa 3, per un podio totalmente occupato da giochi targati Square-Enix.

Famitsu Most Wanted (9 aprile 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Persona Q2, Shin Megami Tensei V, Zanki Zero, Bayonetta 3 e Code Vein:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 933 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 - 713 voti
  3. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 358 voti
  4. [3DS] Persona Q2 - 323 voti
  5. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler - 321 voti
  6. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V - 304 voti
  7. [PS4] Zanki Zero - 281 voti
  8. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 273 voti
  9. [PS4] Code Vein - 246 voti
  10. [PS4] Death end reQuest - 217 voti
  11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga - 199 voti
  12. [NSW] Fire Emblem - 188 voti
  13. [PS4] Catherine Full Body - 179 voti
  14. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 176 voti
  15. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 - 170 voti
  16. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 169 voti
  17. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 165 voti
  18. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno - 154 voti
  19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 147 voti
  20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 145 voti
  21. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker - 137 voti
  22. [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night - 136 voti
  23. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI - 134 voti
  24. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince - 127 voti
  25. PSV] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night - 125 voti
  26. [NSW] Super Smash Bros - 115 voti
  27. [PSV] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night - 112 voti
  28. [PS4] Caligula Overdose - 101 voti
  29. [PSP] Ushiro - 100 voti
  30. [PS4] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night - 99 voti

La classifica si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Ushiro per PSP e Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night.

