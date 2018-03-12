Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  3. Notizie
  4. Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Final Fantasy VII Remake continua a guidare anche questa settimana la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Il JRPG Square-Enix viene seguito da Kingdom Hearts III e Super Robot Wars X.

Most Wanted Famitsu (12/03/2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Octopath Traveler e Bayonetta 3:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 774 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 623 voti
  3. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 464 voti
  4. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 285 voti
  5. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 282 voti
  6. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 276 voti
  7. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 247 voti
  8. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 241 voti
  9. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 228 voti
  10. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 215 voti
  11. [PS4] Code Vein – 205 voti
  12. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 204 voti
  13. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 200 voti
  14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 198 voti
  15. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 197 voti
  16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 186 voti
  17. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 182 voti
  18. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 173 voti
  19. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 171 voti
  20. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 147 voti
  21. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 145 voti
  22. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 133 voti
  23. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 130 voti
  24. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 126 voti
  25. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 122 voti
  26. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 117 voti
  27. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 116 voti
  28. [PSP] Ushiro – 114 voti
  29. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 112 voti
  30. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 106 voti

La classifica si chiude con Ushiro per PSP, Persona 5 Dancing Star Night e New Gundam Breaker.

Quanto è interessante?
5
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Final Fantasy VII Remake

  1. PUBG: segnalati problemi su PC dopo l'installazione della nuova patch anti cheat
  2. Ni No Kuni 2 spiegato bene: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul nuovo gioco di Level-5

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

quanto attendi Final Fantasy VII Remake?

90%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti