Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (12/03/2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Octopath Traveler e Bayonetta 3:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 774 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 623 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 464 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 285 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 282 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 276 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 247 voti
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 241 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 228 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 215 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 205 voti
- [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 204 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 200 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 198 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 197 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 186 voti
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 182 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 173 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 171 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 147 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 145 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 133 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 130 voti
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 126 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 122 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 117 voti
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 116 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 114 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 112 voti
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 106 voti
La classifica si chiude con Ushiro per PSP, Persona 5 Dancing Star Night e New Gundam Breaker.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti