Incredibile: il Blitzball di Final Fantasy X è diventato canonico in Star Wars!

#6: There's a reference to a sport called Blitzball played in a local lake. Blitzball is basically underwater hockey played as a minigame in Final Fantasy X. As a former NHL writer, I freaking loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues. pic.twitter.com/uad4uIMcrA

#12: It's pretty well-known at this point, but there's a "blink and you miss it" cameo by Jedi Fallen Order's Jaro Tapal and a red-haired youngling. (Yes, that's Cal.) pic.twitter.com/8uee8WoDkG