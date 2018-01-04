Everyeye.it

Independent Games Festival 2018: Getting Over It e Cuphead tra le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per l'Independent Games Festival 2018, manifestazione che si terrà a San Francisco dal 21 al 23 marzo nel corso della GDC. Lo show sarà condotto da Trent Kusters, co-fondatore di League of Geeks, di seguito i giochi che si contenderanno i premi disponibili, tra cui il prestigioso Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

  • Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments)
  • Baba is You (Hempuli)
  • West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications)

Menzione speciale per Tacoma (Fullbright); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Dream Daddy A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Cuphead (StudioMDHR) e Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead).

Excellence in Visual Art

  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Echo (ULTRA ULTRA)
  • Luna (Funomena)
  • The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)
  • Chuchel (Amanita Design)
  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Menzione speciale per Jettomero Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); AER Memories of Old (Forgotten Key); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Shape of the World (Hollow Tree Games) e Hollow Knight (Team Cherry).

Nuovo Award

  • Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
  • A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games)
  • Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm)
  • Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Kids (Playables)
  • Tarotica Voo Doo (TPM.CO SOFT WORKS)
  • 10 Mississippi (Karina)

Menzione speciale per Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games); IO Interloper (DANG!); The Norwood Suite (Cosmo DStudios); Cheap Golf (Pixeljam); Witchball (S.L.Clark); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games)

Best Student Game

  • IO Interloper (DANG!)
  • Penny Blue Finds a Clue (DigiPen Team Cactus Curse)
  • We Were Here (Total Mayhem Games)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Guardian of the Gears (DigiPen Team Studio 76)
  • Don't Make Love (Maggese)

Menzione d'onore per Crewsaders (Titan Squad); A.L.F.R.E.D. (Hugo Lefevre, Joseph Reichenbach, Romain Jaohar-Gaillard, Garance Royere Lebigre, Nicolas Tham, Marion Speiser, Delphine Migeot de Baran, Song Huang); MOLOCH (Seemingly Pointless); Kyklo's Code (Cube Factory); Membrane (Perfect Hat / Seth S. Scott); That Blooming Feeling (The Tots Team) e Tell Me What You See (Pesky Bees).

Excellence in Audio

  • Tormentor X Punisher (eStudio)
  • Vignettes (Skeleton Business)
  • Rain World (VIDEOCULT)
  • Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Menzione speciale per Tumbleseed (Benedict Fritz, Greg Wohlwend, Joel Corelitz, David Laskey and Jenna Blazevich); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Tacoma (Fullbright); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games) e Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall).

Excellence in Design

  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Shenzhen I/O (Zachtronics)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)
  • Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
  • Wilmot's Warehouse (Richard Hogg, Ricky Haggett, Eli Rainsberry)

Menzione speciale per Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); Factorio (Wube Software); Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions) e Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios).

Excellence in Narrative

  • Tacoma (Fullbright)
  • Attentat 1942 (Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Butterfly Soup (Brianna Lei)
  • Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)

Menzione speciale per A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games); Lost Memories Dot Net (Star Maid Games); Dream Daddy A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Bury me my Love (The Pixel Hunt, Figs and ARTE France); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm) e West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications); Rakuen (Laura Shigihara).

