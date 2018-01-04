Independent Games Festival 2018: Getting Over It e Cuphead tra le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per l', manifestazione che si terrà a San Francisco dal 21 al 23 marzo nel corso della. Lo show sarà condotto da Trent Kusters, co-fondatore di League of Geeks, di seguito i giochi che si contenderanno i premi disponibili, tra cui il prestigioso

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments)

Baba is You (Hempuli)

West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications)

Menzione speciale per Tacoma (Fullbright); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Dream Daddy A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Cuphead (StudioMDHR) e Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead).

Excellence in Visual Art

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Echo (ULTRA ULTRA)

Luna (Funomena)

The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)

Chuchel (Amanita Design)

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Menzione speciale per Jettomero Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); AER Memories of Old (Forgotten Key); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Shape of the World (Hollow Tree Games) e Hollow Knight (Team Cherry).

Nuovo Award

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games)

Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm)

Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Kids (Playables)

Tarotica Voo Doo (TPM.CO SOFT WORKS)

10 Mississippi (Karina)

Menzione speciale per Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games); IO Interloper (DANG!); The Norwood Suite (Cosmo DStudios); Cheap Golf (Pixeljam); Witchball (S.L.Clark); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games)

Best Student Game

IO Interloper (DANG!)

Penny Blue Finds a Clue (DigiPen Team Cactus Curse)

We Were Here (Total Mayhem Games)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Guardian of the Gears (DigiPen Team Studio 76)

Don't Make Love (Maggese)

Menzione d'onore per Crewsaders (Titan Squad); A.L.F.R.E.D. (Hugo Lefevre, Joseph Reichenbach, Romain Jaohar-Gaillard, Garance Royere Lebigre, Nicolas Tham, Marion Speiser, Delphine Migeot de Baran, Song Huang); MOLOCH (Seemingly Pointless); Kyklo's Code (Cube Factory); Membrane (Perfect Hat / Seth S. Scott); That Blooming Feeling (The Tots Team) e Tell Me What You See (Pesky Bees).

Excellence in Audio

Tormentor X Punisher (eStudio)

Vignettes (Skeleton Business)

Rain World (VIDEOCULT)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Menzione speciale per Tumbleseed (Benedict Fritz, Greg Wohlwend, Joel Corelitz, David Laskey and Jenna Blazevich); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Tacoma (Fullbright); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games) e Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall).

Excellence in Design

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Shenzhen I/O (Zachtronics)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

Wilmot's Warehouse (Richard Hogg, Ricky Haggett, Eli Rainsberry)

Menzione speciale per Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); Factorio (Wube Software); Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions) e Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios).

Excellence in Narrative

Tacoma (Fullbright)

Attentat 1942 (Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Butterfly Soup (Brianna Lei)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)

Menzione speciale per A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games); Lost Memories Dot Net (Star Maid Games); Dream Daddy A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Bury me my Love (The Pixel Hunt, Figs and ARTE France); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm) e West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications); Rakuen (Laura Shigihara).