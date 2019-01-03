Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Independent Games Festival 2019: 5 nomination per Return of the obra Dinn

Nel corso della Game Developer Conference 2019 si terrà l'Independent Games Festival, cerimonia che premia i migliori indie dell'anno appena trascorso. Vediamo insieme l'elenco completo delle nomination.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

  • Minit (Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann)
  • Opus Magnum (Zachtronics)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios)

Menzioni d'onore: Wandersong (Greg Lobanov & A Shell in the Pit); Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment); Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley); Moss (Polyarc); Unavowed (Wadjet Eye Games); Iconoclasts (Joakim Sandberg); Virtual Virtual Reality (Tender Claws); Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Excellence in Visual Art

  • Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games)
  • Alto's Odyssey (Team Alto)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
  • Just Shapes & Beats (Berzerk Studio)
  • Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Menzioni d'onore: Beat Saber (Beat Games); Wandersong (Greg Lobanov & A Shell in the Pit); Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment); Moss (Polyarc); Iconoclasts (Joakim Sandberg); Guildlings (Sirvo Studios); Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)

Excellence in Audio

  • Ethereal (Nonsense Arts - Nicolás Recabarren and Tomás Batista)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran)
  • Moss (Polyarc)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)
  • Alto's Odyssey (Team Alto)
  • Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)

Menzioni d'onore: Creaks (Amanita Design); Holedown (grapefrukt games); Pikuniku (Sectordub); The Messenger (Sabotage); Distance (Refract Studios); Wandersong (Greg Lobanov & A Shell in the Pit); Wattam (Funomena)

Excellence in Design

  • What the Golf? (Triband)
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)
  • Dicey Dungeons (Terry Cavanagh, Chipzel, and Marlowe Dobbe)
  • Opus Magnum (Zachtronics)

Menzioni d'onore: Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment); Carto (Sunhead Games); Black Room (Cassie McQuater); JUMPGRID (Ian MacLarty); Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley); Hypnospace Outlaw (Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran); Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Excellence in Narrative

  • Wandersong (Greg Lobanov & A Shell in the Pit)
  • Genital Jousting (Free Lives)
  • Unavowed (Wadjet Eye Games)
  • Seers Isle (Nova-box)
  • Watch Me Jump (Jeremy Gable)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Menzioni d'onore: Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios); The Hex (Daniel Mullins Games) Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games); after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel); Fortune-499 (AP Thomson); Marie's Room (like Charlie); Tango: The Adventure Game (Gualicho Games)

Nuovo Award (Innovazione)

  • Circle0 (yesyes)
  • eCheese Zone (Seemingly Pointless)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)
  • Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley)
  • Black Room (Cassie McQuater)
  • Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios)
  • Nth Dimension[al] Hiking (Zachariah Chandler)

Menzioni d'onore: All Our Asias (Sean Han Tani); Hypnospace Outlaw (Jay Tholen, Mike Lasch, Xalavier Nelson Jr., Corey Cochran); Cyberpet Graveyard (alienmelon); levedad (solimporta); Subserial Network (Aether Interactive); macdows 95 (gamebra.in); The Norwood Suite (Cosmo D); Nerve Damage (Dennis Carr)

Best Student Game

  • It's Paper Guy! (Paper Team)
  • Grace Bruxner Presents: The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
  • (Grace Bruxner)
  • After HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel)
  • En Garde! (En Garde! Team)
  • levedad (solimporta)
  • Sole (Gossamer Games)

Menzioni d'onore: We Should Talk (HeartBeetStudio); Coffin Rot Brewing Co. (Rosser-McGraw Studio); Fling to the Finish (SplitSide Games); Indecision. (Bilge Kaan); Seasons (David Su and Dominique Star); supertype (Philipp Stollenmayer); Atlas' Fate: Between Light and Darkness (Baby Robot Games); Marbloid (Supyrb)

Return of the Obra Dinn guida la line-up di quest'anno con ben 5 nomination: il gioco di Lucas Pope è in gara per la vittoria del Seumas McNally Grand Prize, ovvero il riconoscimento più importante dell'evento, e dei premi per miglior design, narrativa, audio e direzione artistica. La cerimonia dell'Independent Games Festival si terrà il 20 marzo, poco prima dei Game Developers Choice Awards.

