Indie Live Expo 2020: Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 e tutti gli altri giochi annunciati

[How to Join Closed Alpha Test of Craftopia] 1. Add Craftopia to wishlist in https://t.co/4jHzMqKuqV 2. Follow @PocketpairGames and RT this tweet 50 players will be chosen by lottery and receive the invitation code via DM. The application period is by 6/12 23:59 pic.twitter.com/yx3rHQkaKo

From mountains high to valleys low...



From cities big and small...



From beyond the clouds and across the seas...



We have heard your cries.



"GV2 Steam when?"



At last, we have an answer for you! Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is coming to Steam on June 22!https://t.co/VqbUH2ghdE pic.twitter.com/pNLYCoueKO