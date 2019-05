InFAMOUS festeggia 10 anni: Sucker Punch condivide 10 interessanti curiosità sul gioco

inFAMOUS turns 10 years old today! From Cole, Trish, Zeke and the team at Sucker Punch, thanks for a decade of being the best fans we could ask for!



As we craft Ghost of Tsushima, we thought it would be fun to look back at 10 inFAMOUS facts in honor of 10 years:

1) The original working title for inFAMOUS was True Hero. We tried out many titles, and even at the E3 2007 reveal we were awaiting legal clearance for "inFAMOUS." We had a backup trailer ready with an alternate title just in case, but luckily inFAMOUS was approved in time.

2) In an early version, you could switch out of your superhero outfit into civilian clothing by changing in phone booths.

3) Early on, the pitch included super-heroic actions like customizing buildings to give a neighborhood new types of shops to keep citizens happy.

4) At one point in production before a name for the hero was chosen, the studio referred to him by the nickname "Gearwolf" and he had a completely different hair style.

5) Characters once spoke in a gibberish language and interactions included emotes instead of full dialogue.

6) We experimented with light character customization that allowed you to change your hair, outfit, and more.

7) During development, the hero could use telekinetic powers to draw "throwable" metal objects like license plates, hubcaps, stop signs and bicycle sprockets into his hands to use them as weapons.

8) At one point, the hero could do vehicle stunts including motorcycle parkour.

9) We also experimented with the ability to "skate" through the city using an invisible energy field.