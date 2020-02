Le infinite potenzialità dell'editor di Dreams nei video dei giochi creati dalla community

25min of work and its better than my other things which are made in 4h 🤔#MadeInDreams #DreamsPS4 pic.twitter.com/2EqQTvpexW — Mikołaj (@mikolaj_swiat) February 8, 2020

#MadeInDreams #DreamsPs4 Just a small clip from a walking simulator Im working on called "Dream Walker" It is playable now and very unfinished. My hope is to get it working in VR if possible when that update hits. All levels are based on real dreams I've had. :) pic.twitter.com/yDfFPmAY6R — wargarble (@wargarble2) February 9, 2020