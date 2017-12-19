Injustice 2 e Street Fighter 4 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Everyeye.it

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Anima Gate of Memories, Bedlam, Injustice 2, Hue e Shadow Warrior, solamente per citarne alcuni. Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi Xbox One e Xbos 360 in promozione.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

  • Anima Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Bedlam The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Bleed Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Demon's Crystals Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
  • Hue Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Shadow Warrior Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Shred It! Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Slain Back from Hell Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Sword Coast Legends Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Transformers Devastation Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Transformers Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Valley Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Van Helsing: Double Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zenith Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 30% DWG
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Transfomers Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Transformers Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 50% DWG

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, le promozioni della settimana termineranno martedì 26 dicembre.

