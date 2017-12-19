Injustice 2 e Street Fighter 4 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- Anima Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Bedlam The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Bleed Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Demon's Crystals Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
- Hue Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Injustice 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Shadow Warrior Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Shred It! Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Slain Back from Hell Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Sword Coast Legends Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Legend of Korra Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Transformers Devastation Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Valley Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Van Helsing: Double Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Zenith Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 30% DWG
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Transformers War for Cybertron Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Transfomers Dark of the Moon Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Ultra Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 50% DWG
Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, le promozioni della settimana termineranno martedì 26 dicembre.
