Insurgency Sandstorm uscirà anche su PS5 e Xbox Series X?

Insurgency Sandstorm era inizialmente atteso per il 25 agosto su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, salvo poi essere rinviato a data da destinarsi. Adesso scopriamo che a quanto pare il team di sviluppo New World Interactive sta lavorando anche sulle versioni destinate a PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X.

A rivelarlo è Gematsu che ha scoperto le versioni in questione catalogate sulla rating board brasiliana che si occupa di valutare i videogiochi in arrivo nel paese. Focus Home Interactive non ha mai annunciato il debutto di Insurgency Sandstorm su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X, che il recente rinvio possa essere legato proprio a questo?

Non è escluso che New World stia lavorando sul polishing delle versioni PS4 e Xbox One e al tempo stesso stia completando i lavori sulle edizioni per PS5 e Xbox Series X con l'obiettivo di lanciarle tutte in contemporanea. Attualmente il gioco è privo di una finestra di lancio anche indicativa, con il publisher che ha parlato di "rinvio a tempo determinato" ribadendo però più volte come il progetto non sia stato assolutamente cancellato.