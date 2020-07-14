Insurgency Sandstorm uscirà anche su PS5 e Xbox Series X?
Davide Leoni
Insurgency Sandstorm era inizialmente atteso per il 25 agosto su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, salvo poi essere rinviato a data da destinarsi. Adesso scopriamo che a quanto pare il team di sviluppo New World Interactive sta lavorando anche sulle versioni destinate a PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X.
A rivelarlo è Gematsu che ha scoperto le versioni in questione catalogate sulla rating board brasiliana che si occupa di valutare i videogiochi in arrivo nel paese. Focus Home Interactive non ha mai annunciato il debutto di Insurgency Sandstorm su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X, che il recente rinvio possa essere legato proprio a questo?
Non è escluso che New World stia lavorando sul polishing delle versioni PS4 e Xbox One e al tempo stesso stia completando i lavori sulle edizioni per PS5 e Xbox Series X con l'obiettivo di lanciarle tutte in contemporanea. Attualmente il gioco è privo di una finestra di lancio anche indicativa, con il publisher che ha parlato di "rinvio a tempo determinato" ribadendo però più volte come il progetto non sia stato assolutamente cancellato.
Insurgency: Sandstorm was rated in Brazil today for PS5 / Xbox Series X in addition to PS4 / XBO https://t.co/rFoMJaYXH5— Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 13, 2020
When the PS4 / XBO versions were delayed in June, they mentioned 'exploring the exciting possibilities of a next-gen console release' https://t.co/GDY9N05dlk pic.twitter.com/gSSqlTqmDw
Insurgency Sandstorm
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 11/12/2018
- PS4 : 25/08/2020
- Xbox One : 25/08/2020
- PS4 Pro : 25/08/2020
- Xbox One X : 25/08/2020
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: New World Interactive
- Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
