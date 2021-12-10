Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
It Takes Two è il gioco dell'anno ai The Game Awards, tutti i vincitori!

Al termine del lunghissimo show dei Game Awards 2021, che ci ha riservato innumerevoli sorprese e annunci, e della consueta esibizione dell'orchestra, Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog ha annunciato il vincitore del riconoscimento più ambito in assoluto: ad aggiudicarsi il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno è stato It Takes Two!

Il gioco di Josef Fares - il quale ha ritirato il premio con il suo ineguagliabile entusiasmo - ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza di Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Metroid Dread. Non solo il Game of the Year, durante la notte sono stati assegnati anche tanti altri premi, tutti egualmente importanti e utili per fare il punto della situazione sull'annata videoludica che sta per giungere al termine.

The Game Awards 2021: gioco dell'anno e tutti i vincitori

  • Game of the Year - It Takes Two
  • Best Game Direction - Deathloop
  • Best Narrative - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Art Direction - Deathloop
  • Best Score and Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
  • Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
  • Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact
  • Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV
  • Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5
  • Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Best Action Game - Returnal
  • Best Action/Adventure Game - Metroid Dread
  • Best Role Playing Game - Tales of Arise
  • Best Fighting Game - Guilty Gear Strive
  • Best Family Game - It Takes Two
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV
  • Best Sports/Racing Game - Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Multiplayer - It Takes Two
  • Content Creator of the Year - Dream
  • Best Debut Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring
  • Best eSports Game - League of Legends
  • Best eSports Athlete - s1mple
  • Best eSports Team - Natus Vincere
  • Best eSports Coach - kkOma
  • Best eSports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con il premio GOTY assegnato a It Takes Two e con gli altri riconoscimenti decisi durante i The Game Awards? Diteci la vostra nei commenti!
