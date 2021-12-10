It Takes Two è il gioco dell'anno ai The Game Awards, tutti i vincitori!
Antonio Izzo
Al termine del lunghissimo show dei Game Awards 2021, che ci ha riservato innumerevoli sorprese e annunci, e della consueta esibizione dell'orchestra, Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog ha annunciato il vincitore del riconoscimento più ambito in assoluto: ad aggiudicarsi il premio per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno è stato It Takes Two!
Il gioco di Josef Fares - il quale ha ritirato il premio con il suo ineguagliabile entusiasmo - ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza di Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Metroid Dread. Non solo il Game of the Year, durante la notte sono stati assegnati anche tanti altri premi, tutti egualmente importanti e utili per fare il punto della situazione sull'annata videoludica che sta per giungere al termine.
The Game Awards 2021: gioco dell'anno e tutti i vincitori
- Game of the Year - It Takes Two
- Best Game Direction - Deathloop
- Best Narrative - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Art Direction - Deathloop
- Best Score and Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
- Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact
- Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV
- Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil 4 VR
- Best Action Game - Returnal
- Best Action/Adventure Game - Metroid Dread
- Best Role Playing Game - Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting Game - Guilty Gear Strive
- Best Family Game - It Takes Two
- Best Sim/Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV
- Best Sports/Racing Game - Forza Horizon 5
- Best Multiplayer - It Takes Two
- Content Creator of the Year - Dream
- Best Debut Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring
- Best eSports Game - League of Legends
- Best eSports Athlete - s1mple
- Best eSports Team - Natus Vincere
- Best eSports Coach - kkOma
- Best eSports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship
