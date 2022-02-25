It Takes Two premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards

Nella notte si è tenuta a Las Vegas la venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, lo show ha visto la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi del 2021, tra questi anche It Takes Two che batte la concorrenza e si aggiudica il premio Game of the Year.

It Takes Two batte una concorrenza agguerrita composta da Deathloop, Inscryption, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Returnal, di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards.

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two - WINNER

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite - WINNER

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - WINNER

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear Strive - WINNER

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5 - WINNER

Hot Wheels Unleashed

RPG of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - WINNER

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 22

Mario Golf Super Rush - WINNER

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV - WINNER

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II - WINNER

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II - WINNER

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking - WINNER

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon Unite - WINNER

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

Halo Infinite - WINNER

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two - WINNER

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop - WINNER

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Da segnalare Pokemon Unite che riceve il premio come gioco mobile dell'anno mentre il miglior gioco online del 2021 è Halo Infinite. Riconoscimenti anche per Mario Golf Super Rush, Deathloop, Lone Echo 2 e Age of Empires 4.