It Takes Two premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards
Davide Leoni
Nella notte si è tenuta a Las Vegas la venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, lo show ha visto la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi del 2021, tra questi anche It Takes Two che batte la concorrenza e si aggiudica il premio Game of the Year.
It Takes Two batte una concorrenza agguerrita composta da Deathloop, Inscryption, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Returnal, di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two - WINNER
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu - WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal - WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal - WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite - WINNER
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - WINNER
- Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive - WINNER
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5 - WINNER
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
RPG of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - WINNER
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 22
- Mario Golf Super Rush - WINNER
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV - WINNER
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II - WINNER
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II - WINNER
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking - WINNER
Mobile Game of the Year
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon Unite - WINNER
Online Game of the Year
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker
- Halo Infinite - WINNER
- Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two - WINNER
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop - WINNER
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Da segnalare Pokemon Unite che riceve il premio come gioco mobile dell'anno mentre il miglior gioco online del 2021 è Halo Infinite. Riconoscimenti anche per Mario Golf Super Rush, Deathloop, Lone Echo 2 e Age of Empires 4.
It Takes Two
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox Series X
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 26/03/2021
- PS5 : 26/03/2021
- PS4 Pro : 26/03/2021
- Xbox Series X : 26/03/2021
- PS4 : 26/03/2021
- Xbox One : 26/03/2021
- Xbox One X : 26/03/2021
- Genere: Platform
- Sviluppatore: Hazelight
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
Che voto dai a: It Takes Two
Voti: 41
