It Takes Two premiato come miglior gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards

Nella notte si è tenuta a Las Vegas la venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, lo show ha visto la premiazione dei migliori videogiochi del 2021, tra questi anche It Takes Two che batte la concorrenza e si aggiudica il premio Game of the Year.

It Takes Two batte una concorrenza agguerrita composta da Deathloop, Inscryption, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Returnal, di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards.

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two - WINNER
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - WINNER
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite - WINNER
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Guardians of the Galaxy - WINNER
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - WINNER
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear Strive - WINNER
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5 - WINNER
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

RPG of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - WINNER
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf Super Rush - WINNER
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV - WINNER
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II - WINNER
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II - WINNER
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking - WINNER

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon Unite - WINNER

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite - WINNER
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two - WINNER
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop - WINNER
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Da segnalare Pokemon Unite che riceve il premio come gioco mobile dell'anno mentre il miglior gioco online del 2021 è Halo Infinite. Riconoscimenti anche per Mario Golf Super Rush, Deathloop, Lone Echo 2 e Age of Empires 4.

