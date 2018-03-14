Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Adesso online
The Division
Adesso online
Giorno Gaming alle prese con l'endgame di The Division
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Italian Video Game Awards (IVGA)
  3. Notizie
  4. Italian Video Game Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori!

Italian Video Game Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori!

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Si è da poco conclusa la cerimonia di premiazione degli Italian Video Game Awards. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è riuscito ad aggiudicarsi il riconoscimento più ambito, scopriamo insieme chi sono i vincitori delle altre categorie.

Gioco dell’Anno

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • Nier Automata
  • Persona 5
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein II

Miglior Direzione Artistica

  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Nier Automata
  • Persona 5
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Game Design

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • Nier Automata
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Comparto Narrativo

  • Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Prey
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein II

Miglior Personaggio

  • Senua – Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Aloy – Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Cappy – Super Mario Odyssey
  • Nadine – Uncharted: L’eredità perduta
  • Blazkowicz – Wolfenstein II

Miglior Comparto Audio

  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Nier Automata
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie

  • ARMS
  • Knack 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Sonic Mania

Miglior Gioco Innovativo

  • ARMS
  • Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Miglior gioco indie

  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Pyre
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Gioco Mobile

  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Framed 2
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Old Man’s Journey
  • Super Mario Run

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: La Maledizione di Osiride
  • Final Fantasy Stormblood
  • GTA Online – Il colpo dell’Apocalise
  • Horizon Zero Dawn – Frozen Wilds
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Radio 105 eSport of the Year

  • Counterstrike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Bury me, my Love
  • Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Last Day of June
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

People Choice

  • Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Selling

  • Fifa 18

Miglior Gioco Italiano

  • Don't Make Love
  • Father.io
  • Forma.8
  • Last Day of June
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Miglior Gioco Italiano al Debutto

  • Downward
  • Father.io
  • GRIDD: Retroenhanced
  • Laika 2.0
  • The Wardrobe

Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori? Siete soddisfatti delle scelte della giuria?

Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Italian Video Game Awards (IVGA)

  1. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: leak del primo teaser trailer (OffScreen)
  2. Sea of Thieves: il nuovo filmato ci offre una panoramica approfondita del gioco