Italian Video Game Awards 2018: tutti i vincitori!

Gioco dell’Anno
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Nier Automata
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II
Miglior Direzione Artistica
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Nier Automata
- Persona 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Game Design
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Nier Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Comparto Narrativo
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Prey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II
Miglior Personaggio
- Senua – Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Aloy – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Cappy – Super Mario Odyssey
- Nadine – Uncharted: L’eredità perduta
- Blazkowicz – Wolfenstein II
Miglior Comparto Audio
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Nier Automata
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
- ARMS
- Knack 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Sonic Mania
Miglior Gioco Innovativo
- ARMS
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Miglior gioco indie
- Cuphead
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Pyre
- Thimbleweed Park
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior Gioco Mobile
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Framed 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Old Man’s Journey
- Super Mario Run
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: La Maledizione di Osiride
- Final Fantasy Stormblood
- GTA Online – Il colpo dell’Apocalise
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Frozen Wilds
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Radio 105 eSport of the Year
- Counterstrike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Bury me, my Love
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Last Day of June
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- What Remains of Edith Finch
People Choice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
Best Selling
- Fifa 18
Miglior Gioco Italiano
- Don't Make Love
- Father.io
- Forma.8
- Last Day of June
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Miglior Gioco Italiano al Debutto
- Downward
- Father.io
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced
- Laika 2.0
- The Wardrobe
