Judge Eyes e God Eater 3: le prime recensioni sono positive

Il numero 1566 di Famitsu contiene le recensioni di titoli molto atteso dai giocatori giapponesi, tra cui God Eater 3 e Judge Eyes, nuovo gioco degli autori di Yakuza, oltre alle review di giochi occidentali come Battlefield V e Just Cause 4.

Recensioni Famitsu 1556

Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/9/8/9 [34/40]

Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Destruction (Switch) – 7/6/6/6 [25/40]

Fight of Gods (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

God Eater 3 (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]

Peach Ball Senran Kagura (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Project Judge (PS4) – 9/10/9/9 [37/40]

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Project Judge è stato premiato con un ottimo 37/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score (40/40), il gioco SEGA ha ricevuto tre nove e un dieci, accoglienza quindi decisamente calorosa per questo progetto. God Eater 3 si porta invece a casa un buon 32/40, giudizi positivi anche per Battlefield V, Just Cause 4 e Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales.