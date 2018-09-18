Just Cause 3, Titanfall 2 e Deus Ex Mankind Divided tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha pubblicato la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le nuove offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One, Xbox One X e Xbox 360, valide fino al 24 settembre.

Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo 2Dark, Just Cause 3, Jurassic World Evolution, Syberia 3, Titanfall 2 e MotoGP 18:

2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 75% DWG

AereA Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Battle Knights Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 80% DWG

FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Handball 17 Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Content Add-On 15% DWG

Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG

Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 75% DWG

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Lightfield HYPER Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Marble Void Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Monster Slayers Xbox One Game 40% DWG

MotoGP18 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

MXGP2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Omega Strike Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Shape of the World Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Subject 13 Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Syberia 3 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 60% DWG

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 40% DWG

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

This is the Police Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 75% DWG

Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle Add-On 75% DWG

Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle Add-On 75% DWG

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG

Wuppo Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Xbox 360

Bayonetta Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Comix Zone Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90% DWG

Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 85% DWG

Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Red Faction: Guerilla Games On Demand 85% DWG

Red Faction: Guerrilla Smasher Pack Add-On 85% DWG

Red Faction: Guerrilla – Demons of the Badlands Add-On 85% DWG

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 80% DWG

The Outfit Games On Demand 80% DWG

Vanquish Backward Compatible 75% DWGOfferte valide anche per gli utenti Silver

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Crackdown Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale

Fable Anniversary Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Fable II Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Fable III Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Fable Trilogy Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Gears of War Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale

Gears of War 2 Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale

Gears of War 3 Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale

Gears of War: Judgment Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale

Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale

State of Decay Arcade 75% Pub Sale

State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 75% Pub Sale

State of Decay: Lifeline Add-On 75% Pub Sale

Su Xbox 360 troviamo in offerta giochi come State of Decay, Mass Effect, Lost Odyssey, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Fable II, Crackdown 2 e Bayonetta.