Just Cause 3, Titanfall 2 e Deus Ex Mankind Divided tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha pubblicato la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le nuove offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One, Xbox One X e Xbox 360, valide fino al 24 settembre.
Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo 2Dark, Just Cause 3, Jurassic World Evolution, Syberia 3, Titanfall 2 e MotoGP 18:
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- AereA Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Battle Knights Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Handball 17 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Content Add-On 15% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 75% DWG
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Lightfield HYPER Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Marble Void Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Monster Slayers Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- MotoGP18 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- MXGP2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Omega Strike Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Shape of the World Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Subject 13 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Syberia 3 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- This is the Police Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle Add-On 75% DWG
- Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle Add-On 75% DWG
- Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle Add-On 75% DWG
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
- Wuppo Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Xbox 360
- Bayonetta Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Comix Zone Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Red Faction: Guerilla Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Smasher Pack Add-On 85% DWG
- Red Faction: Guerrilla – Demons of the Badlands Add-On 85% DWG
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 80% DWG
- The Outfit Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Vanquish Backward Compatible 75% DWGOfferte valide anche per gli utenti Silver
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Crackdown Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Crackdown 2 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
- Fable Anniversary Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Fable II Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Fable III Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Fable Trilogy Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Gears of War Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
- Gears of War 2 Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
- Gears of War 3 Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
- Gears of War: Judgment Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
- Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% Pub Sale
- State of Decay Arcade 75% Pub Sale
- State of Decay: Breakdown Add-On 75% Pub Sale
- State of Decay: Lifeline Add-On 75% Pub Sale
Su Xbox 360 troviamo in offerta giochi come State of Decay, Mass Effect, Lost Odyssey, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Fable II, Crackdown 2 e Bayonetta.