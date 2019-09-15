Keanu Reeves e la cosplayer di V si divertono tra gli stand TGS di Cyberpunk 2077
Dopo aver mostrato a Hideo Kojima la moto di V, la modella Irine Meier si è divertita a scattare delle foto insieme a Keanu Reeves tra gli stand di Cyberpunk 2077 allestiti in occasione del Tokyo Game Show 2019.
La ventiduenne cosplayer scelta da CD Projekt RED per interpretare la netrunner V tra gli stand del Tokyo Game Show 2019 ha infatti approfittato della visita di Keanu Reeves per coinvolgere l'attore hollywoodiano in un simpatico siparietto davanti alla spettacolare riproduzione della Yaiba Kusanagi, la moto futuristica che utilizzeremo per esplorare Night City.
La modella Irine ha voluto immortalare il suo indimenticabile incontro con Keanu Reeves pubblicando sui suoi profili social il filmato che potete ammirare in calce alla notizia: attraverso il suo canale YouTube, l'intraprendente Irine ha poi deliziato i suoi fan con il trailer dietro le quinte del cosplay di V che l'ha vista protagonista nelle infuocate giornate della fiera videoludica giapponese.
Quanto a Keanu Reeves, la sua presenza alla kermesse nipponica è dovuta all'importanza del ruolo del suo personaggio e, se vogliamo, allo stesso legame tra V e Johnny Silverhand che vedremo crescere durante la campagna principale del prossimo, ambizioso kolossal ruolistico rigorosamente in prima persona degli autori di The Witcher. Nel lasciare a voi ogni commento ulteriore alle foto e ai video che trovate a fondo news, vi ricordiamo che Cyberpunk 2077 sarà disponibile a partire dal 16 aprile del 2020 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.
Keanu being a gentleman and taking a badass photo
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We have a city to burn 😈😈😈🔥🔥🔥 I'm so happy that I had a chance to meet Keanu again. This time we made a really badass photo together 😈🔥 As you may know I'll work with @cdpred during all days of #tokyogameshow as V! Come to say hi, ride this amazing Yaiba Kusanagi bike and check my new electronic shotgun 😜 #keanu #keanureeves #cyberpunk #cyberpunkcosplay #cyberpunk2077 #tokyo #japan #bike
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Hey everyone! I’m so happy to finally be able to show you what I’ve been working on the last few months with @cdpred 🔥😈 I am very excited and grateful to have the chance to work with the team of @cyberpunkgame to make this cosplay of the main character - V ! It was a real challenge and the reason why I was not very active on insta last month hahaha hope you like the result 😉 Inside info: I had to remake this collar 4 times. On these pictures you can see the 4th version, but now I already have the 5th 😂🙈 Photoshoot made by my amazing talented dream team @oltaura and @alicenevermind ♥️ please share some love with them! #cyberpunk #cyberpunk2077 #cyberpunkart #cdprojektred #games #gaming #cosplay #cosplayer #v #cyberpunkcosplay #cosplaygirls #technology #nightcity
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Yesterday, at work there was this cool hipster around, I took a photo with him so you can see his sharp sense of style! 🔥🔥🔥I think he has a super unique face, he probably could be great as a videogame character! 🤔 I’m an amazing talent scout! #newtalent #casting #keanureeves #cyberpunk2077 #e3
Cyberpunk 2077
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Stadia
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 16/04/2020
- PS4 : 16/04/2020
- Xbox One : 16/04/2020
- PS4 Pro : 16/04/2020
- Xbox One X : 16/04/2020
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: CD Projekt RED
- Publisher: CD Projekt
- Pegi: 18+
Quanto attendi: Cyberpunk 2077
Hype totali: 694
