Keanu Reeves e la cosplayer di V si divertono tra gli stand TGS di Cyberpunk 2077

Dopo aver mostrato a Hideo Kojima la moto di V, la modella Irine Meier si è divertita a scattare delle foto insieme a Keanu Reeves tra gli stand di Cyberpunk 2077 allestiti in occasione del Tokyo Game Show 2019.

La ventiduenne cosplayer scelta da CD Projekt RED per interpretare la netrunner V tra gli stand del Tokyo Game Show 2019 ha infatti approfittato della visita di Keanu Reeves per coinvolgere l'attore hollywoodiano in un simpatico siparietto davanti alla spettacolare riproduzione della Yaiba Kusanagi, la moto futuristica che utilizzeremo per esplorare Night City.

La modella Irine ha voluto immortalare il suo indimenticabile incontro con Keanu Reeves pubblicando sui suoi profili social il filmato che potete ammirare in calce alla notizia: attraverso il suo canale YouTube, l'intraprendente Irine ha poi deliziato i suoi fan con il trailer dietro le quinte del cosplay di V che l'ha vista protagonista nelle infuocate giornate della fiera videoludica giapponese.

Quanto a Keanu Reeves, la sua presenza alla kermesse nipponica è dovuta all'importanza del ruolo del suo personaggio e, se vogliamo, allo stesso legame tra V e Johnny Silverhand che vedremo crescere durante la campagna principale del prossimo, ambizioso kolossal ruolistico rigorosamente in prima persona degli autori di The Witcher. Nel lasciare a voi ogni commento ulteriore alle foto e ai video che trovate a fondo news, vi ricordiamo che Cyberpunk 2077 sarà disponibile a partire dal 16 aprile del 2020 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.