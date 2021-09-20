Kena, Lost Judgment, Diablo 2, Death Stranding e oltre: le ricche uscite della settimana!
Nello stilare la rassegna dei nuovi giochi in uscita a settembre 2021, vi avevamo promesso un mese denso di pubblicazioni di altissimo calibro: un trend che prosegue anche questa settimana!
Nei prossimi giorni, il pubblico potrà infatti provare con mano titoli tra loro molto differenti, ma ugualmente attesi. Si spazia dalla promettente fiaba Indie di Kena: Bridge of Spirits alle cupe atmosfere thriller di Lost Judgment. Sul fronte indipendente, arriva inoltre l'intrigante Sable, mentre il mondo AAA propone Death Stranding: Director's Cut. Non mancano poi all'appello i grandi ritorni, con Diablo II: Resurrected.
Di seguito, trovate la lista completa dei nuovi giochi della settimana:
Lunedì 20 settembre
- Siege The Day | PC
Martedì 21 settembre
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC
- World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Sheltered 2 | PC
- Golf Peaks | Xbox One
- Guild of Ascension | PC
- If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers | PC
- Beyond Contact | PC
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC
Mercoledì 22 settembre
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android
- Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android
- Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5
- FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Nintendo Switch
- Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Nintendo Switch
- Crisis Wing | Nintendo Switch
- Source of Madness | PC
Giovedì 23 settembre
- Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One
- Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Sable | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC
- Staxel | Nintendo Switch
- Fisti Fluffs | PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
- Hampuzz | Nintendo Switch
- The Plane Effect | Nintendo Switch
- Suzerain | Nintendo Switch
- Beast Breaker | Nintendo Switch
- Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Nintendo Switch
- S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Nintendo Switch
- Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Nintendo Switch
- Sakura Swim Club | Nintendo Switch
- Chef’s Tail | Nintendo Switch
- MageQuit | Nintendo Switch
- CityState II | PC
- Teacup | PC
Venerdì 24 settembre
- Death Park | Xbox One
- Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC
- A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Little Kite | Xbox One
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
- Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Spacebase Startopia | Nintendo Switch
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5
- Haustoria | Nintendo Switch
- Monster Truck Arena | Nintendo Switch
- Top Down Racer | Nintendo Switch
- Don’t Touch This Button! | Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Nintendo Switch
- Pawnbarian| PC, Mac
- Dungeon Town | PC
Domenica 25 settembre
- In My Shadow | Nintendo Switch
