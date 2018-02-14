Everyeye.it

MHW
Kingdom Come Deliverance e Dynasty Warriors 9 fra le novità settimanali dell'Xbox Store

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Puntuale come sempre, Larry Hryb, conosciuto ai più con lo pseudonimo "Major Nelson", ci elenca le novità della settimana dell'Xbox Store attraverso il suo blog. Fra le ultime aggiunte figurano titoli come Kingdom Come: Deliverance e Dynasty Warriors 9.

Ecco la lista completa:

Giochi Xbox One

  • Awesomenauts Assemble! - Fully Loaded Pack
  • Dungeon Defenders II Heartwarming Bundle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • The Fall Part 2: Unbound
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
  • Bleed 2
  • EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Quantic Pinball
  • Pure Hold’em: Full House Poker Bundle
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords

Preordini Xbox One

Fra i titoli in offerta questa settimana con i Deals with Gold vi segnaliamo Call of Duty WW2, Destiny 2, Outcast Second Contact e Injustice 2, solo per citarne alcuni. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità dell'Xbox Store?

