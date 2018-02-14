Kingdom Come Deliverance e Dynasty Warriors 9 fra le novità settimanali dell'Xbox Store

Ecco la lista completa:
Giochi Xbox One
- Awesomenauts Assemble! - Fully Loaded Pack
- Dungeon Defenders II Heartwarming Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- Bleed 2
- EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Quantic Pinball
- Pure Hold’em: Full House Poker Bundle
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
Preordini Xbox One
- Surviving Mars
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Onrush
- The Story Goes On
- Past Cure
- Fumiko!
Fra i titoli in offerta questa settimana con i Deals with Gold vi segnaliamo Call of Duty WW2, Destiny 2, Outcast Second Contact e Injustice 2, solo per citarne alcuni. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità dell'Xbox Store?
