Kingdom Come Deliverance e Dynasty Warriors 9 fra le novità settimanali dell'Xbox Store

Puntuale come sempre, Larry Hryb, conosciuto ai più con lo pseudonimo "Major Nelson", ci elenca le novità della settimana dell'Xbox Store attraverso il suo blog. Fra le ultime aggiunte figurano titoli come

Ecco la lista completa:

Giochi Xbox One

Awesomenauts Assemble! - Fully Loaded Pack

Dungeon Defenders II Heartwarming Bundle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Dynasty Warriors 9

The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Bleed 2

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

Quantic Pinball

Pure Hold’em: Full House Poker Bundle

Starpoint Gemini Warlords

Preordini Xbox One

Surviving Mars

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Onrush

The Story Goes On

Past Cure

Fumiko!

Fra i titoli in offerta questa settimana con i Deals with Gold vi segnaliamo Call of Duty WW2, Destiny 2, Outcast Second Contact e Injustice 2, solo per citarne alcuni. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità dell'Xbox Store?