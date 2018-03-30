Kingdom Come Deliverance: patch 1.4 e DLC gratis Texture HD Pack disponibili su PC

ha pubblicato l'aggiornamento 1.4 per Kingdom Come Deliverance su PC: questo corposo update, aggiunge alcuni easter egg a tema Pasqua e il supporto per nuovi contenuti.

Da segnalare la presenza di una nuova dinamica per barba e capelli del protagonista e una missione a tema pasquale. Di seguito il changelog in lingua inglese così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:

New Hair and Beard mechanics

Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.

Unarmed mercy kill added for a more "subtile" way to solve quests

Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!

Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called "Pomlázka"

Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves

Fixed problems with the "Mightier than the Sword" quest related to the scribe

Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty

Fixed save issue for the "House of God" quest

Another 200 major bugs fixex

Le novità però non finiscono qui perchè è ora disponibile anche il Texture Pack HD, DLC gratuito che migliora la qualità della grafica con texture in altra risoluzione, inoltre è possibile scaricare anche tre Audio Pack che migliorano la resa sonora del doppiaggio in tedesco, inglese e francese.