Kingdom Come Deliverance: patch 1.4 e DLC gratis Texture HD Pack disponibili su PC

Da segnalare la presenza di una nuova dinamica per barba e capelli del protagonista e una missione a tema pasquale. Di seguito il changelog in lingua inglese così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:
- New Hair and Beard mechanics
- Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.
- Unarmed mercy kill added for a more "subtile" way to solve quests
- Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!
- Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called "Pomlázka"
- Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves
- Fixed problems with the "Mightier than the Sword" quest related to the scribe
- Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty
- Fixed save issue for the "House of God" quest
- Another 200 major bugs fixex
Le novità però non finiscono qui perchè è ora disponibile anche il Texture Pack HD, DLC gratuito che migliora la qualità della grafica con texture in altra risoluzione, inoltre è possibile scaricare anche tre Audio Pack che migliorano la resa sonora del doppiaggio in tedesco, inglese e francese.
