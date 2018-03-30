Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Kingdom Come Deliverance: patch 1.4 e DLC gratis Texture HD Pack disponibili su PC

di
Warhorse Studio ha pubblicato l'aggiornamento 1.4 per Kingdom Come Deliverance su PC: questo corposo update risolve oltre 200 bug, aggiunge alcuni easter egg a tema Pasqua e il supporto per nuovi contenuti.

Da segnalare la presenza di una nuova dinamica per barba e capelli del protagonista e una missione a tema pasquale. Di seguito il changelog in lingua inglese così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:

  • New Hair and Beard mechanics
  • Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.
  • Unarmed mercy kill added for a more "subtile" way to solve quests
  • Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!
  • Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called "Pomlázka"
  • Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves
  • Fixed problems with the "Mightier than the Sword" quest related to the scribe
  • Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty
  • Fixed save issue for the "House of God" quest
  • Another 200 major bugs fixex

Le novità però non finiscono qui perchè è ora disponibile anche il Texture Pack HD, DLC gratuito che migliora la qualità della grafica con texture in altra risoluzione, inoltre è possibile scaricare anche tre Audio Pack che migliorano la resa sonora del doppiaggio in tedesco, inglese e francese.

