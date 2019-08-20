Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
GCOM19
Kingdom Hearts 3, Mortal Kombat 11 e Bloodstained tra i nuovi Deals with Gold!

Kingdom Hearts 3, Mortal Kombat 11 e Bloodstained tra i nuovi Deals with Gold!
Puntuale come ogni settimana, Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb ci propone la nuova lista di Deals witch Gold e di promozioni attive per un periodo di tempo limitato su Xbox Games Store.

Gli abbonati al servizio Xbox Live Gold hanno a loro disposizione una vasta scelta di interessanti offerte, che vi riportiamo dunque di seguito.

Sconti Xbox One

  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • ACA NEOGEO 3 Count Bout Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • ACA NEOGEO Top Players Golf Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
  • Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
  • Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
  • Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Animal Super Squad Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • Anthem: Legion Of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends Founder’s Pack Add-On 33% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 60% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade Add-On 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield World War Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Black Paradox Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Bus Simulator (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
  • Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% EA Publisher Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 95% DWG
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Hand of Fate 2 Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • HoPiKo Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Idle Champions – Chwinga Familiar Add-On 45% Spotlight
  • Idle Champions – Faerie Dragon Familiar Add-On 45% Spotlight
  • Idle Champions – Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – DLC Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 15% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 15% DWG
  • MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Omensight Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
  • Revenant Saga Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle Xbox One Game 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • Superhot Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Xbox One Game 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 80% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • The Sims- Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • This is the Police Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • This is the Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% EA Publisher Sale
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Unravel Xbox One Game 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
  • Wired Twin-Stick Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Darksiders II Backward Compatible 85% DWG
  • Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% DWG
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Ecco the Dolphin Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Final Exam Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% EA Publisher Sale
  • NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Renegade Ops Arcade 50% DWG
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
  • skate. Backward Compatible 50% EA Publisher Sale
  • Space Channel 5 Part 2 Arcade 50% DWG
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 85% DWG
  • Syndicate Backward Compatible 60% EA Publisher Sale
Molti dunque gli sconti attivi su Xbox Game Store per i prossimi giorni. Trai titoli Xbox One possiamo ad esempio citare Kingdom Hearts 3, la cui community è attualmente in attesa di ulteriori informazioni sull'espansione Re Mind, oppure Mortal Kombat 11: sulle pagine di Evereyeye potete trovare un'utile guida alle meccaniche del picchiaduro. Piuttosto ricche però anche le offerte dei publishers, tra le quali posiamo ad esempio citare A Way Out oppure Unravel e Unravel 2. Come di consueto, vi rammentiamo che le promozioni riportate da Microsoft avranno una durata limitata.
FONTE: Larry Hyrb
