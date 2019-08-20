Kingdom Hearts 3, Mortal Kombat 11 e Bloodstained tra i nuovi Deals with Gold!
Puntuale come ogni settimana, Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb ci propone la nuova lista di Deals witch Gold e di promozioni attive per un periodo di tempo limitato su Xbox Games Store.
Gli abbonati al servizio Xbox Live Gold hanno a loro disposizione una vasta scelta di interessanti offerte, che vi riportiamo dunque di seguito.
Sconti Xbox One
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
- ACA NEOGEO 3 Count Bout Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- ACA NEOGEO Top Players Golf Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Animal Super Squad Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
- Anthem: Legion Of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends Founder’s Pack Add-On 33% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 60% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade Add-On 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Battlefield World War Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Black Paradox Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Bus Simulator (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% EA Publisher Sale
- Flockers Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 95% DWG
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Hand of Fate 2 Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- HoPiKo Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Idle Champions – Chwinga Familiar Add-On 45% Spotlight
- Idle Champions – Faerie Dragon Familiar Add-On 45% Spotlight
- Idle Champions – Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- LA Cops Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – DLC Pack Add-On 50% DWG
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 15% DWG
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 15% DWG
- MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Omensight Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- Revenant Saga Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% EA Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
- STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle Xbox One Game 67% EA Publisher Sale
- Superhot Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 75% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Xbox One Game 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 80% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- The Sims- Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff Add-On 50% EA Publisher Sale
- This is the Police Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- This is the Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% EA Publisher Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Unravel Xbox One Game 67% EA Publisher Sale
- Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% EA Publisher Sale
- Wired Twin-Stick Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
Sconti Xbox 360
- Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Darksiders II Backward Compatible 85% DWG
- Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 85% DWG
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Ecco the Dolphin Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Final Exam Games On Demand 80% DWG
- HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% EA Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% EA Publisher Sale
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Backward Compatible 50% EA Publisher Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Renegade Ops Arcade 50% DWG
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% EA Publisher Sale
- skate. Backward Compatible 50% EA Publisher Sale
- Space Channel 5 Part 2 Arcade 50% DWG
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 85% DWG
- Syndicate Backward Compatible 60% EA Publisher Sale
FONTE: Larry Hyrb
