Kingdom Hearts 4, annuncio ad aprile? Tra suite misteriose e nuovi eventi

SO UHH…YOU CAN’T POST WHAT’S INSIDE THE TREASURE BOX UNTIL APRIL, BUT THE KINGDOM HEARTS HOTEL IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 😭 thread of what’s inside the KH hotel room~ pic.twitter.com/d7hSYMUFYM

The rules on the small paper say that only photos of the treasure box contents are not allowed, so I guess I’ll just say what it is: the Oathkeeper keyblade but with a blue paopu fruit instead of a yellow paopu fruit?? It’s such a strange color change choice. https://t.co/cfNfvMZZG1