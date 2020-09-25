Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories avrà una demo, ecco quando sarà disponibile
Davide Leoni
Square Enix ha annunciato che una demo giocabile di Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories sarà pubblicata a metà ottobre su PlayStation Store, Xbox Store e Nintendo eShop.
I contenuti della versione di prova non sono stati resi noti, di seguito ripubblichiamo la tracklist completa di Melody of Memories.
Kingdom Hearts
- A Day in Agrabah
- Arabian Dream
- Destiny Islands
- Go for It!
- Hand in Hand
- Olympus Coliseum
- To Our Surprise
- Traverse Town
- Under the Sea
- Simple and Clean
Kingdom Hearts II
- Darkness of the Unknown
- Roxas
- Savannah Pride
- Scherzo di Notte
- Sinister Shadows
- The 13th Struggle
- Vim and Vigor
- Working Together
Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories
- Castle Oblivion
- The Force in You
Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
- The Other Promise
Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
- Another Side
- Secret of Neverland
- Vector to the Heavens
Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded
- Wonder of Electron
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
- Dismiss
- Entern the Darkness
- Hau'oli, Hau'oli
- Rage Awakened
- The Encounter
Kidgom Hearts 3D - Dream Drop Distance
- All for One
- L'Impeto oscuro
- The Eye of Darkness
Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage
- Wave of Darkness I
Kingdom Hearts III
- Let it Go
Kingdom Hearts Orchestra - World Tour Album
- Destati
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories uscirà in Europa il 13 novembre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
Keep your calendar clear for mid-October!— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 25, 2020
We'll be dropping a #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory playable demo on #PS4, #Xbox One & #NintendoSwitch!
Get ready to dive into amazing rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes, in this can't-miss musical journey! pic.twitter.com/HskCDnjmm0
Altri contenuti per Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories: i brani confermati ufficialmente!
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory: nuovi dettagli sugli elementi RPG
- Kingom Hearts Melody of Memory in numeri: niente DLC, promette Square Enix
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories: tanti nuovi dettagli sulle modalità!
- Kingdom Hearts: i capitoli principali non usciranno su Switch, Nomura spiega il perché
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 13/11/2020
- PS4 Pro : 13/11/2020
- Xbox One X : 13/11/2020
- Xbox One : 13/11/2020
- PS4 : 13/11/2020
- Genere: J-RPG
- Sviluppatore: Square Enix
- Publisher: Square Enix
Quanto attendi: Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
Hype totali: 27
Contenuti più Letti
- 49 commentiPlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X: arrivano le prime stime di vendita basate sui pre-ordini
- 235 commentiAmazon Luna: nasce il servizio cloud con oltre 100 giochi in streaming
- 67 commentiPS5: Sony conferma la retrocompatibilità hardware con PS4
- 17 commentiFIFA 21, la lista delle squadre e degli stadi: niente Serie B e Nazionale Italiana
- 2 commentiGiochi PS4 a meno di 20 e 10 euro, migliori offerte del PlayStation Store
- 36 commentiPS5, MediaWorld annuncia: nuove console in vendita il 25 settembre
- 29 commentiGod of War 2: i fan scoprono un simpatico messaggio nascosto nel teaser
- 15 commentiFall Guys, svelata l'anatomia interna dei personaggi: è disgustosa!
- 31 commentiElden Ring è il gioco FromSoftware più grande e profondo di sempre, parola di Miyazaki
- 173 commentiGiochi Bethesda anche su PS5 o esclusive Xbox? Mike Ybarra contro l'ipocrisia