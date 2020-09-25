Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories avrà una demo, ecco quando sarà disponibile

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories avrà una demo, ecco quando sarà disponibile
Square Enix ha annunciato che una demo giocabile di Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories sarà pubblicata a metà ottobre su PlayStation Store, Xbox Store e Nintendo eShop.

I contenuti della versione di prova non sono stati resi noti, di seguito ripubblichiamo la tracklist completa di Melody of Memories.

Kingdom Hearts

  • A Day in Agrabah
  • Arabian Dream
  • Destiny Islands
  • Go for It!
  • Hand in Hand
  • Olympus Coliseum
  • To Our Surprise
  • Traverse Town
  • Under the Sea
  • Simple and Clean

Kingdom Hearts II

  • Darkness of the Unknown
  • Roxas
  • Savannah Pride
  • Scherzo di Notte
  • Sinister Shadows
  • The 13th Struggle
  • Vim and Vigor
  • Working Together

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

  • Castle Oblivion
  • The Force in You

Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix

  • The Other Promise

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

  • Another Side
  • Secret of Neverland
  • Vector to the Heavens

Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded

  • Wonder of Electron

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

  • Dismiss
  • Entern the Darkness
  • Hau'oli, Hau'oli
  • Rage Awakened
  • The Encounter

Kidgom Hearts 3D - Dream Drop Distance

  • All for One
  • L'Impeto oscuro
  • The Eye of Darkness

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage

  • Wave of Darkness I

Kingdom Hearts III

  • Let it Go

Kingdom Hearts Orchestra - World Tour Album

  • Destati

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories uscirà in Europa il 13 novembre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

