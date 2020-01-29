Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort: il titolo ufficiale sarà annunciato domani

La scorsa settimana Square Enix ha annunciato Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort insieme alla campagna "Guess The Name" chiedendo ai giocatori di inviare le proprie proposte per il titolo ufficiale del gioco. Il contest è terminato e nelle prossime ore scopriremo il nome definitivo.

Nello specifico, Square Enix fa sapere che il 30 gennaio alle 12:00 AM PT (le 21:00 in Italia) rivelerà ufficialmente il nome scelto per Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort, di conseguenza anche l'account Twitter cambierà nome così come tutti i canali social e le pagine web legate al gioco.

Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort è atteso per la primavera in Giappone su iOS e Android, il gioco sarà distribuito come free to play con supporto per le microtransazioni, modello di business dominante su smartphone. Al momento non ci sono molti altri dettagli sulla produzione, speriamo che il reveal del nome porti in dote anche un primo teaser trailer o informazioni sulla trama e altri aspetti del progetto.

