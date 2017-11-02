Kirby Battle Royale e il pre-order di Skyrim tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Di seguito, trovate la lista integrale delle novità del Nintendo e-Shop.
Nintendo Switch
- [Pre-Order] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks, €59.99 / £49.99)
- Monopoly (Ubisoft, €39.99 / £29.99)Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (GameMill Entertainment, €39.99 / £35.99)
- Monster Jam: Crush It! (GameMill Entertainment, €39.99 / £35.99)
- Morphite (Level 77, €14.99 / £13.49)
- Perception (Deep End Games, €13.99 / £12.99)
- Chess Ultra (Ripstone, €12.49 / £9.99)
- Super Beat Sports (Harmonix, €14.99 / £13.49)
- Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment, €4.49 / £4.04 fino al 9 Novembre, poi €4.99 / £4.49)
- King Oddball (10tons, €4.99 / £3.99
- Wheels of Aurelia (MixedBag, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
- [Demo] Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories, gratis)
- [Sconto] Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment, €11.24 / £10.11 fino al 9 novembre, invece di €14.99 / £13.49
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, €39.99 / £34.99)
- [Pre-Order] Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, €44.99 / £39.99)
- Creeping Terror (Aksys Games, €8.99 / £8.09)
- Phil's Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure (Lightwood Games, €7.99 / £5.99
- [DLC] Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond The Myth: New Explorers 6 (Koch Media, €1.99 / £1.79)
- [DLC] Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond The Myth: FM Synth Arranged Sounds (Koch Media, €4.99 / £4.49)
- [DLC] Culdcept Revolt - Bypass (NIS America, gratis)
- [Sconto] Ambition of the Slimes (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.00 / £2.87 fino al 16 novembre, invece di €5.00 / £4.79)
- [Sconto] Castle Conqueror Defender (CIRCLE Entertainment, €2.99 / £2.93 fino al 16 novembre, invece di €4.99 / £4.89)
- [Sconto] Puzzle Labyrinth (CIRCLE Entertainment, €3.00 / £2.57 fino al 16 novembre, invece di €5.00 / £4.29)
- [Sconto] My Little Baby 3D (Treva Entertainment, €7.99 / £7.99 fino al 23 novembre, invece di €29.99 / £24.99)
- [Sconto Permanente] Battleminer (Wobbly Tooth, €3.99 / £3.99, invece di €4.99 / £4.49)
New Nintendo 3DS
- Frutakia 2 (Crazysoft, €3.89 / £3.49)
- GALAXY BLASTER CODE RED (RCMADIAX, €1.49 / £1.39)
- [Sconto] GUIDE THE GHOST (RCMADIAX, €0.99 / £0.93 fino al 9 novembre, invece di €1.49 / £1.39)
Nintendo Wii U
- [Sconto] Master Reboot (Wales Interactive, €4.79 / £3.99 fino al 30 novembre, invece di €11.99 / £9.99)
- [Sconto] Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive, €4.49 / £3.59 fino al 30 novembre, invece di €14.99 / £11.99)
- [Sconto] Back to Bed (Bedtime Digital, €2.49 / £2.24 fino al 25 novembre, invece di €9.99 / £8.99)
- [Sconto] Armored ACORNs: Action Squirrel Squad (Nexcra, €4.40 / £3.96 fino al 16 novembre, invece di €6.99 / £6.29)
- [Sconto] Spy Chameleon (EnjoyUp Games, €2.49 / £2.24 fino al 30 novembre, invece di €4.99 / £4.49)
