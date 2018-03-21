Kirby Star Allies debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Everyeye.it

Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch domina la classifica software giapponese grazie alle 222.031 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. A seguire troviamo Splatoon 2 e Attack on Titan 2 per PlayStation 4.

In particolare, A.O.T. 2 ha venduto 24.000 copie su PS4, 22.000 su Switch e 15.000 su PlayStation Vita per un totale di 67.000 copie al lancio. Numeri più modesti per Devil May Cry HD Collection (6.280 copie) Winning Post 8 2018 (8.459 copie) e Future Card Buddyfight Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body per Nintendo 3DS, fermo a 5.362 copie.

Classifica Software

  1. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 222,031
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 30,471 (2,136,957)
  3. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 28,480
  4. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 22,941
  5. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 20,448 (143,563)
  6. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 166,614 (1,970,886)
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,408 (1,415,211)
  8. [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 15,621
  9. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,434 (918,501)
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,076 (1,657,931)
  11. [PS4] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 8,459
  12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 7,708 (1,592,916)
  13. [PS4] Devil May Cry HD Collection (Capcom, 03/15/18) – 6,280 (New)
  14. [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 5,978 (22,211)
  15. [3DS] Future Card Buddyfight: Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body! (FuRyu, 03/15/18) – 5,362
  16. [PS4] Gal Gun 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Inti Creates, 03/15/18) – 5,362
  17. [PSV] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 3,837
  18. [NSW] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 3,745
  19. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 3,728 (167,333)
  20. [PS4] The Silver 2425 (NIS, 03/15/18) – 3,550

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 54,342 (45,084)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 14,349 (14,251)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,278 (14,112)
  4. New 2DS LL – 4,937 (5,413)
  5. New 3DS LL – 3,664 (4,074)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 3,644 (5,476)
  7. 2DS – 547 (761)
  8. Xbox One – 80 (78)
  9. Xbox One X – 74 (104)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch si posizione al vertice della classifica con 54.000 pezzi venduti, in aumento rispetto alla settimana precedente. In leggero aumento anche PlayStation 4 mentre Xbox One e Xbox One X chiudono la classifica con meno di 200 pezzi venduti cumulativamente.

