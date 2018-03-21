Kirby Star Allies debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

per Nintendo Switch domina la classifica software giapponese grazie alle 222.031 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. A seguire troviamoper PlayStation 4.

In particolare, A.O.T. 2 ha venduto 24.000 copie su PS4, 22.000 su Switch e 15.000 su PlayStation Vita per un totale di 67.000 copie al lancio. Numeri più modesti per Devil May Cry HD Collection (6.280 copie) Winning Post 8 2018 (8.459 copie) e Future Card Buddyfight Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body per Nintendo 3DS, fermo a 5.362 copie.

Classifica Software

[NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 222,031 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 30,471 (2,136,957) [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 28,480 [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 22,941 [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 20,448 (143,563) [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 166,614 (1,970,886) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,408 (1,415,211) [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 15,621 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,434 (918,501) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,076 (1,657,931) [PS4] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 8,459 [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 7,708 (1,592,916) [PS4] Devil May Cry HD Collection (Capcom, 03/15/18) – 6,280 (New) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 5,978 (22,211) [3DS] Future Card Buddyfight: Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body! (FuRyu, 03/15/18) – 5,362 [PS4] Gal Gun 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Inti Creates, 03/15/18) – 5,362 [PSV] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 3,837 [NSW] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 3,745 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 3,728 (167,333) [PS4] The Silver 2425 (NIS, 03/15/18) – 3,550

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 54,342 (45,084) PlayStation 4 – 14,349 (14,251) PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,278 (14,112) New 2DS LL – 4,937 (5,413) New 3DS LL – 3,664 (4,074) PlayStation Vita – 3,644 (5,476) 2DS – 547 (761) Xbox One – 80 (78) Xbox One X – 74 (104)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch si posizione al vertice della classifica con 54.000 pezzi venduti, in aumento rispetto alla settimana precedente. In leggero aumento anche PlayStation 4 mentre Xbox One e Xbox One X chiudono la classifica con meno di 200 pezzi venduti cumulativamente.