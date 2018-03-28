Kirby Star Allies e Nintendo Switch guidano la classifica settimanale giapponese

Anche questa settimanaperguida la classifica software giapponese. Due nuovi arrivi su Playstation 4 si aggiudicano invece il secondo e il terzo posto:

Buon debutto anche per Detective Pikachu per 3DS, in quarta posizione con 42,013 copie, e Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition per Switch, che si piazza al sesto posto con 24,908 copie vendute.

Classifica Software Giapponese

1 [Switch] Kirby: Star Allies – 84,625 (306,656)

2 [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) – 62,921 (New)

3 [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Limited Edition Included) – 56,014 (New)

4 [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 42,013 (New)

5 [Switch] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) – 29,089 (2,166,047)

6 [Switch] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 24,908 (New)

7 [Switch] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 17,288 (1,432,500)

8 [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) – 13,329 (1,984,215)

9 [Switch] PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S., 03/22/18) – 11,116 (929,617)

10 [Switch] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) – 11,116 (929,617)

11 [Switch] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) – 9,523 (1,667,454)

12 [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 8,807 (37,288)

13 [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) – 8,638 (152,201)

14 [Switch] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 7,253 (30,194)

15 [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon – 7,001 (1,599,916)

16 [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai – 6,749 (New)

17 [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – 5,028 (27,239)

18 [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 5,016 (20,277)

19 [Switch] 1-2-Switch – 4,202 (419,947)

20 [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – 3,800 (New)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese

Switch – 50,412 (54,342)

PlayStation 4 – 15,458 (14,349)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,398 (8,278)

New 2DS LL – 6,487 (4,937)

New 3DS LL – 4,070 (3,664)

PlayStation Vita – 3,627 (3,644)

2DS – 646 (547)

Xbox One – 102 (80)

Xbox One X – 80 (74)

Nintendo Switch continua a dominare le vendite hardware con oltre 50.000 unità. Seguono in seconda e terza posizione Playstation 4 e Playstation 4 Pro, rispettivamente con 15,458 e 8,398 pezzi.