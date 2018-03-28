Kirby Star Allies e Nintendo Switch guidano la classifica settimanale giapponese

Buon debutto anche per Detective Pikachu per 3DS, in quarta posizione con 42,013 copie, e Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition per Switch, che si piazza al sesto posto con 24,908 copie vendute.
Classifica Software Giapponese
1 [Switch] Kirby: Star Allies – 84,625 (306,656)
2 [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) – 62,921 (New)
3 [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Limited Edition Included) – 56,014 (New)
4 [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 42,013 (New)
5 [Switch] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) – 29,089 (2,166,047)
6 [Switch] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 24,908 (New)
7 [Switch] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 17,288 (1,432,500)
8 [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) – 13,329 (1,984,215)
9 [Switch] PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S., 03/22/18) – 11,116 (929,617)
10 [Switch] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) – 11,116 (929,617)
11 [Switch] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) – 9,523 (1,667,454)
12 [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 8,807 (37,288)
13 [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) – 8,638 (152,201)
14 [Switch] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 7,253 (30,194)
15 [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon – 7,001 (1,599,916)
16 [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai – 6,749 (New)
17 [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – 5,028 (27,239)
18 [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 5,016 (20,277)
19 [Switch] 1-2-Switch – 4,202 (419,947)
20 [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – 3,800 (New)
Classifica Hardware Giapponese
Switch – 50,412 (54,342)
PlayStation 4 – 15,458 (14,349)
PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,398 (8,278)
New 2DS LL – 6,487 (4,937)
New 3DS LL – 4,070 (3,664)
PlayStation Vita – 3,627 (3,644)
2DS – 646 (547)
Xbox One – 102 (80)
Xbox One X – 80 (74)
Nintendo Switch continua a dominare le vendite hardware con oltre 50.000 unità. Seguono in seconda e terza posizione Playstation 4 e Playstation 4 Pro, rispettivamente con 15,458 e 8,398 pezzi.