Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch torna in testa alla classifica giapponese

Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch riconquista la testa della classifica giapponese della settimana, con 35.000 copie vendute. A seguire troviamo Far Cry 5 con 26.000 pezzi mentre non si registrano nuove entrate in Top 20.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 35,319 (392,413) [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft, 03/29/18) – 26,732 (102,206) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,890 (2,213,576) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,849 (1,460,835) [PS4] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 11,063 (100,322) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,551 (947,541) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 8,211 (1,684,107) [PS4] Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 8,202 (83,067) [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 6,959 (64,556) [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 6,564 (60,606) [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 5,189 (1,999,415) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 5,062 (1,610,978) [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 4,789 (37,338) [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/21/18) – 4,749 (76,778) [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 4,630 (49,279) [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 03/29/18) – 3,951 (27,005) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,795 (427,721) [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 3,757 (160,562) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 3,596 (35,276) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 03/01/18) – 3,531 (141,100)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 40,016 (44,033) PlayStation 4 – 9,530 (17,457) New 2DS XL – 5,006 (5,517) PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,970 (7,868) New 3DS XL – 3,865 (3,936) PlayStation Vita – 2,929 (3,992) 2DS – 551 (756) Xbox One – 72 (76) Xbox One X – 47 (77)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica con 40.000 console vendute negli ultimi sette giorni, a seguire PlayStation 4 con 9.500 pezzi e New Nintendo 2DS XL con poco più di 5.000 unità.