  2. Kirby: Star Allies
  Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch torna in testa alla classifica giapponese

Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch torna in testa alla classifica giapponese

Kirby Star Allies per Nintendo Switch riconquista la testa della classifica giapponese della settimana, con 35.000 copie vendute. A seguire troviamo Far Cry 5 con 26.000 pezzi mentre non si registrano nuove entrate in Top 20.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  1. [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 35,319 (392,413)
  2. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft, 03/29/18) – 26,732 (102,206)
  3. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,890 (2,213,576)
  4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,849 (1,460,835)
  5. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 11,063 (100,322)
  6. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,551 (947,541)
  7. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 8,211 (1,684,107)
  8. [PS4] Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 8,202 (83,067)
  9. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 6,959 (64,556)
  10. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 6,564 (60,606)
  11. [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 5,189 (1,999,415)
  12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 5,062 (1,610,978)
  13. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 4,789 (37,338)
  14. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/21/18) – 4,749 (76,778)
  15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 4,630 (49,279)
  16. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 03/29/18) – 3,951 (27,005)
  17. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,795 (427,721)
  18. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 3,757 (160,562)
  19. [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 3,596 (35,276)
  20. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 03/01/18) – 3,531 (141,100)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch – 40,016 (44,033)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 9,530 (17,457)
  3. New 2DS XL – 5,006 (5,517)
  4. PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,970 (7,868)
  5. New 3DS XL – 3,865 (3,936)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 2,929 (3,992)
  7. 2DS – 551 (756)
  8. Xbox One – 72 (76)
  9. Xbox One X – 47 (77)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica con 40.000 console vendute negli ultimi sette giorni, a seguire PlayStation 4 con 9.500 pezzi e New Nintendo 2DS XL con poco più di 5.000 unità.

