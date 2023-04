Koei Tecmo:report cita l'uscita di Rise of the Ronin e le vendite di Wo Long e Wild Hearts

- Shipped 9.64m units worldwide in FY22. Up 1.51m/18.6% YoY

- 67% digital ratio. Up 9.6% YoY.

- 139m mobile downloads in FY22. Up 11m/8.6% YoY.

- Headcount up 15.6% YoY to 2.384.

- Projecting $710m revenue in FY23, up 21.1% YoY.

- Expecting to ship 10.4m units in FY23, +760k YoY.