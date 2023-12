Kojima Productions registra i marchi 'OD', 'Social Scream System', 'Social Stealth System'

Kojima Productions filed trademarks for OD, Social Scream System, and Social Stealth System on Dec. 1 in Japan, which were made public yesterday:



OD: https://t.co/2zafJa9Kf4https://t.co/AgQmL4UnPT

Social Scream: https://t.co/HeH5dAuf6S

Social Stealth: https://t.co/0i7RhsUPLq pic.twitter.com/OibZj6XGmu