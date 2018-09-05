Konami annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2018

Konami ha annunciato la line-up in programma per il Tokyo Game Show, evento che si terrà dal 20 al 23 settembre. In questa occasione il publisher presenterà sia titoli First Party che giochi Third Party distribuiti in Giappone dall'azienda.

Giochi Konami

Tra i giochi presenti troviamo PES 2019, Snake Pass, Super Bomberman R e Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, tutti già editi in Occidente, a produzioni dedicate al mercato locale come HinaBita/BanMeshi, Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu e e-Baseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League.

Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! (iOS, Android)

e-Baseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League (e-Sports)

HinaBita / BanMeshi

Hyper Sports R (Switch)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (iOS, Android)

Love Plus Every (iOS, Android)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (iOS, Android)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4)

Snake Pass (PS4, Switch)

Super Bomberman R (PS4, Switch)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android, PC)

Giochi di terze parti

Fighting EX Layer (PS4)

Kogado Studio Shimarisu-san Team New Title (PS Vita)

La-Mulana 2 (PS4, Switch

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga (PS4)

Mantis Burn Racing (PS4, Switch)

Nessun nuovo annuncio sembra essere previsto al momento anche se ovviamente le sorprese sono sempre possibili, restate sintonizzati su queste pagine per tutte le novità dal Tokyo Game Show 2018.