Konami, il nuovo gioco del Tokyo Game Show è 18+: che sia Silent Hill?

CERO is Japan's game ratings board, equivalent to ERSB in America or PEGI in Europe. Z rating is 18+, in Japan usually for games with disturbing gore elements. Most Resident Evil games have a Z rated version with the gore intact and then a censored version, for example.

