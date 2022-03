Konami rinnova i marchi Boktai, Bokura no Taiyou e Policenauts

Konami filed trademarkes for Policenauts, Bokura no Taiyou (Boktai), and Boktai on February 28 in Japan (made public today), but don't get excited because they trademark old titles all the time.https://t.co/OkENL92Ypvhttps://t.co/F0xobyrIzThttps://t.co/ZOiWiMH7B2 pic.twitter.com/Exi9KfYjCl