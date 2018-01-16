Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Monster Hunter World
  3. Notizie
  4. La prima recensione di Monster Hunter World è positiva: 39/40 su Famitsu

La prima recensione di Monster Hunter World è positiva: 39/40 su Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, arrivano dal Giappone i voti del nuovo numero di Famitsu, disponibile da giovedì nelle edicole giapponesi: l'edizione 1519 presenta la recensione di titoli molto attesi, tra cui Monster Hunter World, premiato con un ottimo 39/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score.

Monster Hunter World per PlayStation 4 si porta a casa un voto pari a 10/10/10/9, per un totale di 39/40, primo gioco del 2018 a portersi fregiare di un punteggio così elevato sulle pagine di Famitsu.

Famitsu 1519: Recensioni e Voti

  • 10 Second Run Returns (Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
  • Hello Lady! Superior Dynamis (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
  • Human Fall Flat (Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
  • Katahane An’ Call Belle (PS Vita) – 9/8/8/7 [32/40]
  • The Legend of Dark Witch Chronicle 2D Act (3DS) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
  • The Legend of Dark Witch III:Wisdom and Lunacy (3DS) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
  • Monster Hunter World (PS4) – 10/10/10/9 [39/40]
  • Ninki Seiyuu no Tsukurikata (PS4, PS Vita) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Non sembra invece aver convinto i redattori giapponesi The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia, nuovo gioco di Bandai Namco basato sull'omonima serie anime, in arrivo a febbraio in Europa.

FONTE: Ryokutya2089
Quanto è interessante?
6
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Monster Hunter World

  1. SD Gundam G Generation Genesis annunciato per Nintendo Switch
  2. Battlefield 1: il reveal del DLC Apocalisse dovrebbe essere imminente

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 26/01/2018
  • Pc : 26/01/2018
  • Xbox One : 26/01/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom

quanto attendi Monster Hunter World?

84%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti