La prima recensione di Monster Hunter World è positiva: 39/40 su Famitsu

Come ogni martedì, arrivano dal Giappone i voti del nuovo numero di, disponibile da giovedì nelle edicole giapponesi: l'edizione 1519 presenta la recensione di titoli molto attesi, tra cui Monster Hunter World , premiato con un ottimo, molto vicino al Perfect Score.

Monster Hunter World per PlayStation 4 si porta a casa un voto pari a 10/10/10/9, per un totale di 39/40, primo gioco del 2018 a portersi fregiare di un punteggio così elevato sulle pagine di Famitsu.

Famitsu 1519: Recensioni e Voti

10 Second Run Returns (Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Hello Lady! Superior Dynamis (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]

Human Fall Flat (Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]

Katahane An’ Call Belle (PS Vita) – 9/8/8/7 [32/40]

The Legend of Dark Witch Chronicle 2D Act (3DS) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

The Legend of Dark Witch III:Wisdom and Lunacy (3DS) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]

Monster Hunter World (PS4) – 10/10/10/9 [39/40]

Ninki Seiyuu no Tsukurikata (PS4, PS Vita) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Non sembra invece aver convinto i redattori giapponesi The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia, nuovo gioco di Bandai Namco basato sull'omonima serie anime, in arrivo a febbraio in Europa.