La Top 50 dei titoli Nintendo Switch secondo i giocatori inglesi

ha celebrato il primo anno dichiedendo ai giocatori di stilare la propria classifica personale dei giochi inclusi nella line-up della console. Elaborando i dati raccolti, è stata creata la classifica dei 50 titoli più amati dagli utenti inglesi.

Senza troppe sorprese, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vince la medaglia d’oro, seguito da Super Mario Odyssey. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe si aggiudica l’ultimo gradino del podio.

Di seguito, la Top 50:

01. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

02. Super Mario Odyssey

03. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

04. Splatoon 2

05. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

06. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

07. ARMS

08. Stardew Valley

09. Sonic Mania

10. Rocket League

11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

12. Bayonetta 2

13. Snipperclips

14. Pokken Tournament DX

15. Celeste

16. DOOM

17. Bayonetta

18. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

19. Fire Emblem Warriors

20. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

21. SteamWorld Dig 2

22. Overcooked: Special Edition

23. Puyo Puyo Tetris

24. 1-2 Switch

25. Golf Story

26. Dragon Quest Builders

27. Kirby Star Allies

28. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

29. Sonic Forces

30. Super Bomberman R

31. Enter the Gungeon

32. L.A. Noire

33. FIFA 18

34. FAST RMX

35. Night in the Woods

36. Oxenfree

37. Human: Fall Flat

38. I Am Setsuna

39. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

40. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

41. Ultra Street Fighter II

42. Axiom Verge

43. Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

44. Disgaea 5 Complete

45. Owlboy

46. Snake Pass

47. Super Meat Boy

48. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

49. Just Dance 2018

50. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Splatoon 2 si piazza al quarto posto. Ottimo risultato anche per il nostrano Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, in quinta posizione, e per Xenoblade Chronicles 2, ARMS, Stardew Valley, Sonic Mania e Rocket League, che si aggiudicano un posto nella Top 10. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica?