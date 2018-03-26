La Top 50 dei titoli Nintendo Switch secondo i giocatori inglesi

Senza troppe sorprese, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vince la medaglia d’oro, seguito da Super Mario Odyssey. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe si aggiudica l’ultimo gradino del podio.
Di seguito, la Top 50:
01. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
02. Super Mario Odyssey
03. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04. Splatoon 2
05. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
06. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
07. ARMS
08. Stardew Valley
09. Sonic Mania
10. Rocket League
11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
12. Bayonetta 2
13. Snipperclips
14. Pokken Tournament DX
15. Celeste
16. DOOM
17. Bayonetta
18. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
19. Fire Emblem Warriors
20. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
21. SteamWorld Dig 2
22. Overcooked: Special Edition
23. Puyo Puyo Tetris
24. 1-2 Switch
25. Golf Story
26. Dragon Quest Builders
27. Kirby Star Allies
28. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
29. Sonic Forces
30. Super Bomberman R
31. Enter the Gungeon
32. L.A. Noire
33. FIFA 18
34. FAST RMX
35. Night in the Woods
36. Oxenfree
37. Human: Fall Flat
38. I Am Setsuna
39. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
40. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
41. Ultra Street Fighter II
42. Axiom Verge
43. Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
44. Disgaea 5 Complete
45. Owlboy
46. Snake Pass
47. Super Meat Boy
48. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
49. Just Dance 2018
50. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Splatoon 2 si piazza al quarto posto. Ottimo risultato anche per il nostrano Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, in quinta posizione, e per Xenoblade Chronicles 2, ARMS, Stardew Valley, Sonic Mania e Rocket League, che si aggiudicano un posto nella Top 10. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica?