League of Legends, altre modifiche in arrivo per Zeri: tutti i dettagli dal PBE

Big Zeri Changes in today's PBE:

* Q damage increased from 7 - 15 + 110% - 120% AD to 8 - 20 + 110% - 130% AD

* Basic attack slow changed to 18% - 50% for 1s to 99% for 0.25s

* Energized AP ratio increased from 80% to 90%

* Energized HP ratio 1 - 10% to 3 - 15% pic.twitter.com/IiP3xzXU4C