League of Legends, patch 12.20 in arrivo: grandi novità per Aatrox, Maokai e Rammus

Full 12.20! Buffs to a few languishing champions and nerfs to Sett mid, Aatrox and Maokai. Aiming for power neutral for Sett top.



Making FH more of a damage deviation for fighters, Demonic slightly worse (but still good) as a 1 item splash for tanks (Zac, Amumu,e tc.) pic.twitter.com/dk8rFvrwn3