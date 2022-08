League of Legends, scoperto grave bug del teletrasporto: rompe il gioco!

We have a huge bug right now (especially for pro play):



When Teleport that is on cooldown evolves into Unleashed Teleport at 14:00 its cooldown is reduced by Ability Haste.



Example: If you have 80 Ability Haste, your Unleashed Teleport will get 134 instead of 240 sec cooldown. pic.twitter.com/OHV2MnG4xR